Tuniu Announces Strategic Cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand

NANJING, China, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that the Tourism Authority of Thailand ("TAT") and the Company have signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") at the TAT head office in Bangkok on August 30, 2024. Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, signed the agreement with Mr. Donald Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in the presence of Ms. Chang Yumeng, Counsellor for Cultural Affairs of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Thailand.

Thailand has always been one of the most popular overseas destinations for Chinese tourists. From January to July of this year, the number of trips of Tuniu's packaged tours to Thailand increased more than 160% year-over-year. The signing of LOI marks a significant step forward for TAT and Tuniu in strengthening partnership, and includes greater collaboration between the two parties in promotion and communication to enhance the overall travel experience for Chinese tourists in Thailand.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool commented that this agreement with Tuniu contributes to TAT's direction in driving the sustainable growth of Thailand's digital economy, while enhancing the convenience of travelling for tourists from China. She added that TAT and Tuniu will work together to provide Chinese tourists with more diversified products and services to boost the development of Thai tourism.

"Thailand is one of Tuniu's top overseas destinations where we have been committed to providing high-quality products and services," said Mr. Donald Yu, "Going forward, Tuniu will leverage its advantages in product innovation and new media channel promotion to further enhance our collaboration with TAT on more activities and initiatives to offer Chinese tourists comfortable, enjoyable and safe journeys to Thailand."

