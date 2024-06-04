Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NANJING, China, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024

Net revenues in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 70.9% year-over-year to RMB108.0 million ( US$15.0 million [1] ).

( ). Revenues from package tours in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 106.7% year-over-year to RMB83.0 million ( US$11.5 million ).

( ). Gross profit in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 111.0% year-over-year to RMB82.0 million ( US$11.4 million ).

( ). Income from operations was RMB12.3 million ( US$1.7 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB17.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP [2] income from operations was RMB18.1 million ( US$2.5 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB15.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

( ) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss from operations of in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was ( ) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP loss from operations of in the first quarter of 2023. Net income was RMB21.9 million ( US$3.0 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was RMB27.7 million ( US$3.8 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of RMB5.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.

"We are pleased to see continued strong growth momentum in the first quarter of 2024," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our net revenues increased by 70.9% year-over-year, while revenues from packaged tours increased by 106.7%. This is the first time since our listing that we have achieved profitability in the first quarter, which demonstrates that Tuniu's performance is gradually entering a path of healthy development. We will continue to closely monitor industry trends and the evolving customer demands, primarily focusing on product innovation, service quality enhancement, sales channel development, and operational efficiency improvement. We remain committed to strengthen our market position, enhance performance, and create greater value for both customers and shareholders."

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2203 on March 29, 2024 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm. [2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

First Quarter 2024 Results

Net revenues were RMB108.0 million (US$15.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 70.9% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of packaged tours as the travel market recovers.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB83.0 million ( US$11.5 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 106.7% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.

were ( ) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 106.7% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours. Other revenues were RMB25.0 million ( US$3.5 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the commission fees received from other travel-related products.

Cost of revenues was RMB25.9 million (US$3.6 million) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6% from the corresponding period in 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 24.0% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 38.5% in the corresponding period in 2023.

Gross profit was RMB82.0 million (US$11.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 111.0% from the corresponding period in 2023.

Operating expenses were RMB69.7 million (US$9.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.8% from the corresponding period in 2023.

Research and product development expenses were RMB13.0 million ( US$1.8 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.1%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 12.1% in the first quarter of 2024, decreasing from 22.7% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

were ( ) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.1%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 12.1% in the first quarter of 2024, decreasing from 22.7% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB36.8 million ( US$5.1 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 84.2%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses and sales and marketing personnel related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 34.1% in the first quarter of 2024, increasing from 31.6% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

were ( ) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 84.2%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses and sales and marketing personnel related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 34.1% in the first quarter of 2024, increasing from 31.6% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. General and administrative expenses were RMB20 .5 million ( US$2.8 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.2%. The decrease was primarily due to the reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 19.0% in the first quarter of 2024, decreasing from 35.3% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

Income from operations was RMB12.3 million (US$1.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB17.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB18.1 million (US$2.5 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income was RMB21.9 million (US$3.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB27.7 million (US$3.8 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB13.9 million (US$1.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB7.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB19.7 million (US$2.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.2 billion (US$167.4 million).

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, Tuniu expects to generate RMB114.9 million to RMB119.9 million of net revenues, which represents a 15% to 20% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Update

In March 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares representing ordinary shares. As of May 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.5 million ADSs for approximately US$2.9 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

About Tuniu

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income/(loss) from operations, net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and impairment of property and equipment, net. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)



December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 378,989

486,989

67,447 Restricted cash 65,902

37,316

5,168 Short-term investments 777,890

684,244

94,767 Accounts receivable, net 41,633

57,184

7,920 Amounts due from related parties 9,515

1,055

146 Prepayments and other current assets 234,189

152,565

21,130 Total current assets 1,508,118

1,419,353

196,578











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 209,819

209,032

28,951 Property and equipment, net 57,479

56,390

7,810 Intangible assets, net 26,091

25,109

3,478 Land use right, net 90,529

90,013

12,467 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 12,484

11,467

1,588 Other non-current assets 55,960

61,483

8,515 Total non-current assets 452,362

453,494

62,809 Total assets 1,960,480

1,872,847

259,387











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 7,277

7,520

1,042 Accounts and notes payable 317,104

347,474

48,125 Amounts due to related parties 6,405

6,783

939 Salary and welfare payable 21,401

18,028

2,497 Taxes payable 4,305

3,124

433 Advances from customers 270,197

140,825

19,504 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,709

3,165

438 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 329,481

320,488

44,387 Total current liabilities 958,879

847,407

117,365











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,348

4,475

620 Deferred tax liabilities 6,027

5,825

807 Long-term borrowings 10,395

8,390

1,162 Total non-current liabilities 21,770

18,690

2,589 Total liabilities 980,649

866,097

119,954











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

27,200

3,767











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

34 Less: Treasury stock (285,983)

(287,782)

(39,857) Additional paid-in capital 9,138,720

9,143,505

1,266,361 Accumulated other comprehensive income 305,416

307,450

42,581 Accumulated deficit (8,127,552)

(8,113,641)

(1,123,726) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,030,850

1,049,781

145,393 Noncontrolling interests (78,219)

(70,231)

(9,727) Total equity 952,631

979,550

135,666 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 1,960,480

1,872,847

259,387

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss/(Income) (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 40,130

73,382

82,951

11,489 Others 23,051

26,564

25,007

3,463 Net revenues 63,181

99,946

107,958

14,952 Cost of revenues (24,301)

(25,309)

(25,913)

(3,589) Gross profit 38,880

74,637

82,045

11,363















Operating expenses













Research and product development (14,328)

(10,426)

(13,024)

(1,804) Sales and marketing (19,987)

(33,230)

(36,824)

(5,100) General and administrative (22,319)

(42,072)

(20,479)

(2,836) Impairment of goodwill -

(114,661)

-

- Other operating income 762

2,401

582

81 Total operating expenses (55,872)

(197,988)

(69,745)

(9,659) (Loss)/income from operations (16,992)

(123,351)

12,300

1,704 Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income/(loss), net 6,321

(15,151)

10,041

1,391 Interest expense (1,149)

(1,056)

(613)

(85) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 3,514

3,172

(568)

(79) Other income, net 1,101

2,499

1,279

177 (Loss)/income before income tax expense (7,205)

(133,887)

22,439

3,108 Income tax benefit 203

103

64

9 Equity in (loss)/income of affiliates (469)

866

(604)

(84) Net (loss)/income (7,471)

(132,918)

21,899

3,033 Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (454)

(583)

7,988

1,106 Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation (7,017)

(132,335)

13,911

1,927















Net (loss)/income (7,471)

(132,918)

21,899

3,033 Other comprehensive (loss)/income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (4,040)

(5,848)

2,034

282 Comprehensive (loss)/income (11,511)

(138,766)

23,933

3,315















Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.02)

(0.36)

0.04

0.01 Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted* (0.06)

(1.08)

0.12

0.03















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic (loss)/income per share 371,394,686

371,526,300

371,516,251

371,516,251 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

diluted (loss)/income per share 371,394,686

371,526,300

373,365,967

373,365,967















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：













Cost of revenues 18

66

65

9 Research and product development 18

66

65

9 Sales and marketing (16)

32

31

4 General and administrative 758

4,912

4,830

669 Total 778

5,076

4,991

691















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.















Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

























Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment

Impairment of

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of goodwill

property and equipment, net

Result























Income from operations 12,300

4,991

828

-

-

18,119























Net income 21,899

4,991

828

-

-

27,718























Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 13,911

4,991

828

-

-

19,730

















































Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment

Impairment of

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of goodwill

property and equipment, net

Result























(Loss)/income from operations (123,351)

5,076

828

114,661

17,986

15,200























Net (loss)/income (132,918)

5,076

828

114,661

17,986

5,633























Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (132,335)

5,076

828

114,661

17,986

6,216

















































Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment

Impairment of

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of goodwill

property and equipment, net

Result























Loss from operations (16,992)

778

828

-

-

(15,386)























Net loss (7,471)

778

828

-

-

(5,865)























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (7,017)

778

828

-

-

(5,411)

























