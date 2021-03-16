Tuniu Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

NANJING, China, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

"In 2020, Tuniu's unwavering focus helped us to achieve significant breakthroughs in our business. Under the pressure of COVID-19 related challenges, we continued to provide high-quality services that put the safety and interests of our customers first. In order to ensure the rapid recovery of our domestic travel business, we have adjusted our business focus, accelerated product upgrades, and explored new marketing and distribution channels. In the new year we will maintain our focus on developing better products, services, and technologies to offer integrated one-stop services for customers" said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2020, we further strengthened our cost control measures and since the fourth quarter we continued to optimize our internal management system, which will help build a solid foundation for the company's business development in 2021."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Net revenues were RMB118.7 million (US$18.2 million[1]) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 73.7% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB83.1 million ( US$12.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 75.9% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in travel to international destinations impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.



were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 75.9% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in travel to international destinations impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19. Other revenues were RMB35.6 million ( US$5.5 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 66.7% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in service fees received from insurance companies and revenues generated from financial services.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.5250 on December 31, 2020 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Cost of revenues was RMB70.8 million (US$10.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 69.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 52.0% in the corresponding period in 2019.

Gross margin was 40.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a gross margin of 48.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses were RMB960.1 million (US$147.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.5% from the corresponding period in 2019. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB35.8 million (US$5.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, were RMB924.3 million (US$141.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 60.4%.

Research and product development expenses were RMB12.8 million ( US$2.0 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 83.8%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.9 million ( US$0.3 million ), were RMB11.0 million ( US$1 .7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 85.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.



were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 83.8%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were ( .7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 85.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB113.2 million ( US$17.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 52.8%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of RMB24.6 million ( US$3.8 million ), were RMB88.5 million ( US$13.6 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 48.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses.



were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 52.8%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 48.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB844 .8 million ( US$129.5 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 147.4%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB9.3 million ( US$1 .4 million), were RMB835.5 million ( US$128.0 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 149.2% from the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to the provision provided for receivables with the amount of RMB0.8 billion recorded due to the COVID-19.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Loss from operations was RMB912.2 million (US$139.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a loss from operations of RMB434.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB875.8 million (US$134.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss was RMB921.8 million (US$141.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of RMB401.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB885.4 million (US$135.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB901.9 million (US$138.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB367.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB865.6 million (US$132.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.6 billion (US$247.9 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operations, and will continue to impact our results of operations and cash flows for subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.

Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Net revenues were RMB450.3 million (US$69.0 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 80.3% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB302.4 million ( US$46.3 million ) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 84.0% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the suspension of sale of packaged tours impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 [3] .



were ( ) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 84.0% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the suspension of sale of packaged tours impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 . Other revenues were RMB147.9 million ( US$22.7 million ) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 62.5% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in commissions received from other travel-related products and service fees received from insurance companies impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, as well as revenues generated from financial services.

[3] On January 24, 2020, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China issued a notice requiring travel agencies, including online travel agencies throughout the country to suspend the operation of organized tours and the provision of a combination of flight and hotel bookings. On July 14, 2020, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China issued another notice allowing travel agencies, including online travel agencies to resume the operation of organized tours and the provision of a combination of flight and hotel bookings within China, but outbound travel remains suspended.

Cost of revenues was RMB237.1 million (US$36.3 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 80.2% from 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 52.7% in 2020 compared to 52.6% in 2019.

Gross margin was 47.3% in 2020, compared to a gross margin of 47.4% in 2019.

Operating expenses were RMB1.6 billion (US$238.2 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.4% from 2019. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB102.2 million (US$15.7 million) in 2020. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, were RMB1.5 billion (US$222.5 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.5%.

Research and product development expenses were RMB100.5 million ( US$15.4 million ) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 66.9%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB7.6 million ( US$1.2 million ), were RMB92 .9 million ( US$14 .2 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 67.9% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.



were ( ) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 66.9%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were .9 million ( .2 million) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 67.9% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB372.0 million ( US$57.0 million ) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 59.7%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of RMB77.8 million ( US$11.9 million ), were RMB294.2 million ( US$45.1 million ) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 60.8% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and promotion expenses.



were ( ) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 59.7%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were ( ) in 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 60.8% from 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and promotion expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB1.1 billion ( US$170.0 million ) in 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 48.0%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB16.8 million ( US$2.6 million ), were RMB1.1 billion ( US$167.4 million ) in 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 55.1% from 2019. The increase was primarily due to the provision provided for receivables with the amount of RMB0.8 billion recorded due to the COVID-19.

Loss from operations was RMB1.3 billion (US$205.5 million) in 2020, compared to a loss from operations of RMB870.8 million in 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB1.2 billion (US$189.7 million) in 2020.

Net loss was RMB1.3 billion (US$205.9 million) in 2020, compared to a net loss of RMB729.4 million in 2019. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB1.2 billion (US$190.1 million) in 2020.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1.3 billion (US$200.5 million) in 2020, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB699.2 million in 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB1.2 billion (US$184.6 million) in 2020.

Business Outlook

Tuniu's business has been significantly and negatively impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 since January 2020. As a result of the continued influence by COVID-19, for the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects to generate RMB60.9 million to RMB69.6 million of net revenues, which represents 60% to 65% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Appointment of New Director

Tuniu also announced that Mr. Haijin Cheng has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's board of directors effective on March 17, 2021, replacing Ms. Cindy Chen who has resigned from the board effective on the same date. Mr. Haijin Cheng will also replace Ms. Cindy Chen as a member of the Company's audit committee.

Mr. Haijin Cheng has extensive experience in internal auditing, financial management and strategic M&A with companies in a range of industries and countries. Mr. Cheng is the founder and president of Shanghai Huan Pu Management Consulting Co., which provides management advisory services to domestic and foreign companies. Prior to founding Huan Pu, Mr. Cheng served as the leader of the business development department in General Electric (China) Ltd, director of the business development department in Honeywell (China) Ltd., senior officer of the audit department in Bank of China (Hong Kong) and corporate accountant in C. P. Group of Thailand. Mr. Cheng currently serves as an independent director of Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd. (300012.SZ), an A-share company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Cheng is a Certified Public Accountant USA and received an MBA degree from Cornell University.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 295,463

213,538

32,726 Restricted cash 327,052

50,566

7,750 Short-term investments 1,305,386

1,353,670

207,459 Accounts receivable, net 529,983

264,134

40,480 Amounts due from related parties 65,108

23,913

3,665 Prepayments and other current assets 1,300,284

378,704

58,038 Total current assets 3,823,276

2,284,525

350,118











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 1,305,612

266,866

40,899 Property and equipment, net 223,340

111,697

17,118 Intangible assets, net 166,267

71,362

10,937 Land use right, net 98,774

96,713

14,822 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 105,839

42,293

6,482 Goodwill 232,007

232,007

35,557 Other non-current assets 83,923

91,180

13,974 Long-term amounts due from related parties 557,582

-

- Total non-current assets 2,773,344

912,118

139,789 Total assets 6,596,620

3,196,643

489,907











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND

EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 203,845

60,679

9,299 Accounts and notes payable 1,311,963

705,838

108,174 Amounts due to related parties 29,755

21,034

3,224 Salary and welfare payable 112,511

47,487

7,278 Taxes payable 12,207

6,004

920 Advances from customers 1,113,879

208,762

31,994 Operating lease liabilities, current 57,490

18,264

2,799 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 907,119

676,501

103,678 Total current liabilities 3,748,769

1,744,569

267,366











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 54,718

34,367

5,267 Deferred tax liabilities 23,658

14,861

2,278 Long-term borrowings 9,689

22,577

3,460 Other non-current liabilities 10,947

3,054

468 Total non-current liabilities 99,012

74,859

11,473 Total liabilities 3,847,781

1,819,428

278,839











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 37,200

27,200

4,169











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

38 Less: Treasury stock (310,942)

(302,916)

(46,424) Additional paid-in capital 9,113,512

9,125,689

1,398,573 Accumulated other comprehensive income 293,784

275,012

42,147 Accumulated deficit* (6,385,974)

(7,713,355)

(1,182,123) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 2,710,629

1,384,679

212,211 Noncontrolling interests 1,010

(34,664)

(5,312) Total equity 2,711,639

1,350,015

206,899 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 6,596,620

3,196,643

489,907























*On 1 January 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13 (ASU 2016-13), "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses", and recognized a cumulative-effect

adjustment to the opening retained earnings at the adoption date.

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 344,325

86,413

83,143

12,742 Others 106,958

37,132

35,566

5,451 Net revenues 451,283

123,545

118,709

18,193 Cost of revenues (234,623)

(58,472)

(70,841)

(10,857) Gross profit 216,660

65,073

47,868

7,336















Operating expenses













Research and product development (79,038)

(16,008)

(12,833)

(1,967) Sales and marketing (239,898)

(49,869)

(113,162)

(17,343) General and administrative (341,487)

(69,769)

(844,759)

(129,465) Other operating income 9,545

7,803

10,698

1,640 Total operating expenses (650,878)

(127,843)

(960,056)

(147,135) Loss from operations (434,218)

(62,770)

(912,188)

(139,799) Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income/(loss) 38,766

(7,389)

(17,998)

(2,758) Interest expense (11,372)

(6,483)

(5,657)

(867) Foreign exchange gains, net 3,272

12,779

11,002

1,686 Other income/(loss), net 2,808

1,056

(914)

(140) Loss before income tax expense (400,744)

(62,807)

(925,755)

(141,878) Income tax (expense)/benefit (2,910)

1,037

3,853

590 Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates 2,223

(286)

124

19 Net loss (401,431)

(62,056)

(921,778)

(141,269) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (35,957)

(5,152)

(19,820)

(3,038) Net income/(loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests 123

-

(61)

(9) Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (365,597)

(56,904)

(901,897)

(138,222) Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,540)

-

-

- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (367,137)

(56,904)

(901,897)

(138,222)















Net loss (401,431)

(62,056)

(921,778)

(141,269) Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (4,939)

(11,993)

(14,599)

(2,237) Comprehensive loss (406,370)

(74,049)

(936,377)

(143,506)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted (0.99)

(0.15)

(2.43)

(0.37) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (2.97)

(0.45)

(7.29)

(1.11)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted loss per share 369,797,249

370,298,762

370,460,479

370,460,479















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：













Cost of revenues 258

97

551

84 Research and product development 839

287

1,094

168 Sales and marketing 267

132

615

94 General and administrative 5,500

1,626

8,562

1,312 Total 6,864

2,142

10,822

1,658















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.













Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)



Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$











Revenues









Packaged tours 1,886,822

302,359

46,339 Others 394,165

147,900

22,667 Net revenues 2,280,987

450,259

69,006 Cost of revenues (1,200,012)

(237,065)

(36,332) Gross profit 1,080,975

213,194

32,674











Operating expenses









Research and product development (303,561)

(100,514)

(15,404) Sales and marketing (923,273)

(371,984)

(57,009) General and administrative (749,404)

(1,109,340)

(170,014) Other operating income 24,419

27,849

4,268 Total operating expenses (1,951,819)

(1,553,989)

(238,159) Loss from operations (870,844)

(1,340,795)

(205,485) Other income/(expenses)









Interest and investment income 156,862

3,526

540 Interest expense (34,052)

(32,266)

(4,945) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net (1,131)

18,720

2,869 Other income/(loss), net 18,509

(253)

(39) Loss before income tax expense (730,656)

(1,351,068)

(207,060) Income tax (expense)/benefit (949)

6,641

1,018 Equity in income of affiliates 2,223

797

122 Net loss (729,382)

(1,343,630)

(205,920) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (35,797)

(35,674)

(5,467) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests 980

-

- Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (694,565)

(1,307,956)

(200,453) Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,634)

-

- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (699,199)

(1,307,956)

(200,453)











Net loss (729,382)

(1,343,630)

(205,920) Other comprehensive income/(loss):









Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 9,705

(18,772)

(2,877) Comprehensive loss (719,677)

(1,362,402)

(208,797)











Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (1.89)

(3.53)

(0.54) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (5.67)

(10.59)

(1.62)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 369,472,880

370,240,040

370,240,040











Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：









Cost of revenues 4,006

1,044

160 Research and product development 12,057

4,349

667 Sales and marketing 3,321

1,099

168 General and administrative 42,352

13,972

2,141 Total 61,736

20,464

3,136











*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.









Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)





















Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP Result

Share-based

Compensation

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

Impairment of acquired

intangible assets

Non-GAAP

Result



















Cost of revenues (70,841)

551

-

-

(70,290)



















Research and product development (12,833)

1,094

782

-

(10,957) Sales and marketing (113,162)

615

1,710

22,322

(88,515) General and administrative (844,759)

8,562

709

-

(835,488) Other operating income 10,698

-

-

-

10,698 Total operating expenses (960,056)

10,271

3,201

22,322

(924,262)



















Loss from operations (912,188)

10,822

3,201

22,322

(875,843)



















Net loss (921,778)

10,822

3,201

22,322

(885,433)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (901,897)

10,822

3,201

22,322

(865,552)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (2.43)













(2.34) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (7.29)













(7.02)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,460,479













370,460,479





















Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

GAAP Result

Share-based

Compensation

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

Impairment of acquired

intangible assets

Non-GAAP

Result



















Cost of revenues (58,472)

97

-

-

(58,375)



















Research and product development (16,008)

287

782

-

(14,939) Sales and marketing (49,869)

132

6,105

-

(43,632) General and administrative (69,769)

1,626

709

-

(67,434) Other operating income 7,803

-

-

-

7,803 Total operating expenses (127,843)

2,045

7,596





(118,202)



















Loss from operations (62,770)

2,142

7,596

-

(53,032)



















Net loss (62,056)

2,142

7,596

-

(52,318)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (56,904)

2,142

7,596

-

(47,166)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.15)













(0.13) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.45)













(0.39)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,298,762













370,298,762





















Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP Result

Share-based

Compensation

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

Impairment of acquired

intangible assets

Non-GAAP

Result



















Cost of revenues (234,623)

258

-

-

(234,365)



















Research and product development (79,038)

839

793

-

(77,406) Sales and marketing (239,898)

267

34,649

32,014

(172,968) General and administrative (341,487)

5,500

705

-

(335,282) Other operating income 9,545

-

-

-

9,545 Total operating expenses (650,878)

6,606

36,147

32,014

(576,111)



















Loss from operations (434,218)

6,864

36,147

32,014

(359,193)



















Net loss (401,431)

6,864

36,147

32,014

(326,406)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (367,137)

6,864

36,147

32,014

(292,112)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.99)













(0.79) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (2.97)













(2.37)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 369,797,249













369,797,249

*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-

based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)





















Year Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP Result

Share-based

Compensation

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

Impairment of acquired

intangible assets

Non-GAAP

Result



















Cost of revenues (237,065)

1,044

-

-

(236,021)



















Research and product development (100,514)

4,349

3,279

-

(92,886) Sales and marketing (371,984)

1,099

44,780

31,876

(294,229) General and administrative (1,109,340)

13,972

2,836

-

(1,092,532) Other operating income 27,849

-

-

-

27,849 Total operating expenses (1,553,989)

19,420

50,895

31,876

(1,451,798)



















Loss from operations (1,340,795)

20,464

50,895

31,876

(1,237,560)



















Net loss (1,343,630)

20,464

50,895

31,876

(1,240,395)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,307,956)

20,464

50,895

31,876

(1,204,721)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (3.53)













(3.25) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (10.59)













(9.75)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,240,040













370,240,040









































Year Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP Result

Share-based

Compensation

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

Impairment of acquired

intangible assets

Non-GAAP

Result



















Cost of revenues (1,200,012)

4,006

-

-

(1,196,006)



















Research and product development (303,561)

12,057

2,332

-

(289,172) Sales and marketing (923,273)

3,321

137,882

32,014

(750,056) General and administrative (749,404)

42,352

2,816

-

(704,236) Other operating income 24,419

-

-

-

24,419 Total operating expenses (1,951,819)

57,730

143,030

32,014

(1,719,045)



















Loss from operations (870,844)

61,736

143,030

32,014

(634,064)



















Net loss (729,382)

61,736

143,030

32,014

(492,602)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (699,199)

61,736

143,030

32,014

(462,419)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (1.89)













(1.25) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (5.67)













(3.75)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 369,472,880













369,472,880



















*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number

of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of

share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.





