Tuniu Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

NANJING, China, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 265.8% year-over-year to RMB99.9 million ( US$14.1 million [1] ).

( ). Revenues from package tours in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 1377.1% year-over-year to RMB73.4 million ( US$10.3 million ).

( ). Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 511.7% year-over-year to RMB74.6 million ( US$10.5 million ).

Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2023

Net revenues in 2023 increased by 140.3% year-over-year to RMB441.3 million ( US$62.2 million ).

( ). Revenues from package tours in 2023 increased by 374.1% year-over-year to RMB333.4 million ( US$47.0 million ).

( ). Gross profit in 2023 increased by 227.9% year-over-year to RMB293.7 million ( US$41.4 million ).

"In 2023, the travel market's robust recovery helped Tuniu achieve a strong performance for the year," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In the fourth quarter, our net revenues increased by 265.8% year-over-year, while revenues from packaged tours increased by 1377.1%. Tuniu has become a trusted brand in the vacation sector due to our longstanding commitment to delivering high-quality products and services. Reflecting the progress of our business, we are pleased to announce that the Company achieved its first full-year non-GAAP[2] profitability since the COVID-19 pandemic. This demonstrates the effectiveness of the strict cost control measures that we have implemented. In 2024, we will continue to seize upon opportunities presented by the market recovery, leverage Tuniu's core advantages, enhance performance, and continuously demonstrate our growth potential and profitability to the market."

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.0999 on December 29, 2023 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm. [2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Net revenues were RMB99.9 million (US$14.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 265.8% from the corresponding period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of packaged tours as the travel market recovers.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB73.4 million ( US$10.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1377.1% from the corresponding period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.

were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1377.1% from the corresponding period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours. Other revenues were RMB26.6 million ( US$3.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8% from the corresponding period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth in commission fees received from other travel-related products.

Cost of revenues was RMB25.3 million (US$3.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 67.3% from the corresponding period in 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 25.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 55.4% in the corresponding period in 2022.

Gross profit was RMB74.6 million (US$10.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 511.7% from the corresponding period in 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB198.0 million (US$27.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 509.3% from the corresponding period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the impairment of goodwill of RMB114.7 million (US$16.2 million) recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Research and product development expenses were RMB10.4 million ( US$1.5 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023, decreasing from 40.0% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2022.

were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023, decreasing from 40.0% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2022. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB33.2 million ( US$4.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.4%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 33.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023, decreasing from 83.6% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2022.

were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.4%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 33.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023, decreasing from 83.6% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2022. General and administrative expenses were RMB42.1 million ( US$5.9 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.0%. The increase was primarily due to the impairment of property and equipment, net, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 42.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, decreasing from 121.2% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2022.

Loss from operations was RMB123.4 million (US$17.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss from operations of RMB20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB15.2 million (US$2.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss was RMB132.9 million (US$18.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of RMB9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB132.3 million (US$18.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB6.2 million (US$0.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.2 billion (US$171.8 million).

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Net revenues were RMB441.3 million (US$62.2 million) in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 140.3% from 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of packaged tours as the travel market recovers.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB333.4 million ( US$47.0 million ) in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 374.1% from 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.

were ( ) in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 374.1% from 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours. Other revenues were RMB107.9 million ( US$15.2 million ) in 2023, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.8% from 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in revenues generated from financial services.

Cost of revenues was RMB147.6 million (US$20.8 million) in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 56.9% from 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 33.4% in 2023 compared to 51.2% in 2022.

Gross profit was RMB293.7 million (US$41.4 million) in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 227.9% from 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB395.6 million (US$55.7 million) in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.0% from 2022.

Research and product development expenses were RMB57.0 million ( US$8.0 million ) in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 12.9% in 2023, decreasing from 27.7% as a percentage of net revenues in 2022.

were ( ) in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 12.9% in 2023, decreasing from 27.7% as a percentage of net revenues in 2022. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB117.7 million ( US$16.6 million ) in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 26.7% in 2023, decreasing from 56.4% as a percentage of net revenues in 2022.

were ( ) in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 26.7% in 2023, decreasing from 56.4% as a percentage of net revenues in 2022. General and administrative expenses were RMB113.2 million ( US$15.9 million ) in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The increase was primarily due to the impairment of property and equipment, net, recorded in 2023. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 25.7% in 2023, decreasing from 59.3% as a percentage of net revenues in 2022.

Loss from operations was RMB101.9 million (US$14.3 million) in 2023, compared to a loss from operations of RMB210.2 million in 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB50.0 million (US$7.0 million) in 2023.

Net loss was RMB101.1 million (US$14.2 million) in 2023, compared to a net loss of RMB203.0 million in 2022. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB50.8 million (US$7.2 million) in 2023.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB99.3 million (US$14.0 million) in 2023, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB193.4 million in 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB52.6 million (US$7.4 million) in 2023.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, Tuniu expects to generate RMB101.1 million to RMB107.4 million of net revenues, which represents a 60% to 70% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Program

In March 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares representing ordinary shares.

The Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. Tuniu plans to fund the repurchases from its available cash balance.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income/(loss) from operations, net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries, impairment of goodwill and impairment of property and equipment, net. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 153,835

377,529

53,174 Restricted cash 44,052

65,764

9,263 Short-term investments 724,413

776,645

109,388 Accounts receivable, net 33,644

44,739

6,301 Amounts due from related parties 1,030

9,515

1,340 Prepayments and other current assets 242,994

236,076

33,251 Total current assets 1,199,968

1,510,268

212,717











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 230,562

209,819

29,552 Property and equipment, net 85,182

57,479

8,096 Intangible assets, net 30,672

26,091

3,675 Land use right, net 92,590

90,529

12,751 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 33,204

12,484

1,758 Goodwill 114,661

-

- Other non-current assets 91,091

55,960

7,882 Total non-current assets 677,962

452,362

63,714 Total assets 1,877,930

1,962,630

276,431











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND

EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 7,517

7,277

1,025 Accounts and notes payable 261,873

317,104

44,663 Amounts due to related parties 4,710

6,405

902 Salary and welfare payable 26,507

21,401

3,014 Taxes payable 4,047

4,305

606 Advances from customers 98,899

271,485

38,238 Operating lease liabilities, current 12,439

2,709

382 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 358,312

330,343

46,529 Total current liabilities 774,304

961,029

135,359











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 26,482

5,348

753 Deferred tax liabilities 6,839

6,027

849 Long-term borrowings 11,959

10,395

1,464 Total non-current liabilities 45,280

21,770

3,066 Total liabilities 819,584

982,799

138,425











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

27,200

3,831











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

35 Less: Treasury stock (288,600)

(285,983)

(40,280) Additional paid-in capital 9,125,655

9,138,720

1,287,162 Accumulated other comprehensive income 298,981

305,416

43,017 Accumulated deficit (8,028,261)

(8,127,552)

(1,144,742) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,108,024

1,030,850

145,192 Noncontrolling interests (76,878)

(78,219)

(11,017) Total equity 1,031,146

952,631

134,175 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 1,877,930

1,962,630

276,431

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 4,968

150,052

73,382

10,336 Others 22,358

28,139

26,564

3,741 Net revenues 27,326

178,191

99,946

14,077 Cost of revenues (15,125)

(63,424)

(25,309)

(3,565) Gross profit 12,201

114,767

74,637

10,512















Operating expenses













Research and product development (10,922)

(18,400)

(10,426)

(1,468) Sales and marketing (22,858)

(39,583)

(33,230)

(4,680) General and administrative (33,119)

(27,089)

(42,072)

(5,926) Impairment of goodwill -

-

(114,661)

(16,150) Other operating income 34,404

2,005

2,401

338 Total operating expenses (32,495)

(83,067)

(197,988)

(27,886) (Loss)/income from operations (20,294)

31,700

(123,351)

(17,374) Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income/(loss), net 4,960

7,397

(15,151)

(2,134) Interest expense (1,186)

(1,102)

(1,056)

(149) Foreign exchange gains, net 5,252

1,983

3,172

447 Other income, net 2,378

1,687

2,499

352 (Loss)/income before income tax expense (8,890)

41,665

(133,887)

(18,858) Income tax (expense)/benefit (219)

(964)

103

15 Equity in (loss)/income of affiliates (189)

(1,630)

866

122 Net (loss)/income (9,298)

39,071

(132,918)

(18,721) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,916)

(332)

(583)

(82) Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation (4,382)

39,403

(132,335)

(18,639)















Net (loss)/income (9,298)

39,071

(132,918)

(18,721) Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (8,053)

(1,413)

(5,848)

(824) Comprehensive (loss)/income (17,351)

37,658

(138,766)

(19,545)















Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted (0.01)

0.11

(0.36)

(0.05) Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted* (0.03)

0.33

(1.08)

(0.15)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic

(loss)/income per share 371,365,207

371,473,030

371,526,300

371,526,300 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted

(loss)/income per share 371,365,207

374,615,685

371,526,300

371,526,300















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：













Cost of revenues 19

79

66

9 Research and product development 19

79

66

9 Sales and marketing 57

43

32

5 General and administrative 803

5,356

4,912

692 Total 898

5,557

5,076

715















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.















Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$











Revenues









Packaged tours 70,314

333,357

46,952 Others 113,306

107,913

15,199 Net revenues 183,620

441,270

62,151 Cost of revenues (94,066)

(147,581)

(20,786) Gross profit 89,554

293,689

41,365











Operating expenses









Research and product development (50,799)

(56,974)

(8,025) Sales and marketing (103,617)

(117,706)

(16,579) General and administrative (108,935)

(113,221)

(15,947) Impairment of goodwill (112,102)

(114,661)

(16,150) Other operating income 75,685

7,009

987 Total operating expenses (299,768)

(395,553)

(55,714) Loss from operations (210,214)

(101,864)

(14,349) Other income/(expenses)









Interest and investment income 27,181

5,689

801 Interest expense (4,912)

(3,525)

(496) Foreign exchange losses, net (22,210)

(6,483)

(913) Other income, net 6,136

7,107

1,001 Loss before income tax expense (204,019)

(99,076)

(13,956) Income tax benefit/(expense) 731

(1,441)

(203) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates 292

(580)

(82) Net loss (202,996)

(101,097)

(14,241) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (9,614)

(1,806)

(254) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation (193,382)

(99,291)

(13,987)











Net loss (202,996)

(101,097)

(14,241) Other comprehensive income:









Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 27,160

6,435

906 Comprehensive loss (175,836)

(94,662)

(13,335)











Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted (0.52)

(0.27)

(0.04) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (1.56)

(0.81)

(0.12)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted loss per share 371,208,209

371,453,164

371,453,164











Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows









Cost of revenues 411

217

31 Research and product development 571

217

31 Sales and marketing 657

87

12 General and administrative 3,408

15,409

2,170 Total 5,047

15,930

2,244











*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.





















Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)





























Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

of property and equipment, net

Result



























(Loss)/income from operations (123,351)

5,076

828

-

114,661

17,986

15,200



























Net (loss)/income (132,918)

5,076

828

-

114,661

17,986

5,633



























Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (132,335)

5,076

828

-

114,661

17,986

6,216

























































Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

of property and equipment, net

Result



























Income from operations 31,700

5,557

828

-

-

-

38,085



























Net income 39,071

5,557

828

-

-

-

45,456



























Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 39,403

5,557

828

-

-

-

45,788

























































Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

of property and equipment, net

Result



























Loss from operations (20,294)

898

1,434

(32,165)

-

-

(50,127)



























Net loss (9,298)

898

1,434

(32,165)

-

-

(39,131)



























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (4,382)

898

1,434

(32,165)

-

-

(34,215)





























Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)





























Year Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

of property and equipment, net

Result



























(Loss)/income from operations (101,864)

15,930

3,312

-

114,661

17,986

50,025



























Net (loss)/income (101,097)

15,930

3,312

-

114,661

17,986

50,792



























Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (99,291)

15,930

3,312

-

114,661

17,986

52,598





























Year Ended December 31, 2022

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

of property and equipment, net

Result



























Loss from operations (210,214)

5,047

7,043

(64,951)

112,102

-

(150,973)



























Net loss (202,996)

5,047

7,043

(64,951)

112,102

-

(143,755)



























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (193,382)

5,047

7,043

(64,951)

112,102

-

(134,141)





















































































