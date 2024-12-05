Tuniu Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We are pleased to see that Tuniu continued to maintain profitable growth in the third quarter of 2024, reaching our highest quarterly profit since our listing." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter, our core packaged tours business continued its steady growth. In the face of greater and more diversified peak season demand, we expanded our product and destination offerings to provide more varied and personalized services for a wider range of customers. We also closely followed changes in consumer habits and further developed our 'travel + new media' marketing model, integrating services with technology to continually enhance user experience to attract more customers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences while striving to promote high-quality development for the company."

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net revenues were RMB186.0 million (US$26.5 million[1]) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4% from the corresponding period in 2023.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB 159.3 million ( US$22.7 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.

were ( ) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours. Other revenues were RMB26.7 million ( US$3.8 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.1% from the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.

Cost of revenues was RMB64.2 million (US$9.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2% from the corresponding period in 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 34.5% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 35.6% in the corresponding period in 2023.

Gross profit was RMB121.8 million (US$17.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1% from the corresponding period in 2023.

Operating expenses were RMB92.6 million (US$13.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5% from the corresponding period in 2023.

Research and product development expenses were RMB13.6 million ( US$1.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 25.9%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 7.3% in the third quarter of 2024, decreasing from 10.3% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

were ( ) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 25.9%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 7.3% in the third quarter of 2024, decreasing from 10.3% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB60.6 million ( US$8.6 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.0%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 32.6% in the third quarter of 2024, increasing from 22.2% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

were ( ) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.0%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 32.6% in the third quarter of 2024, increasing from 22.2% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. General and administrative expenses were RMB18.6 million ( US$2.7 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 31.3%. The decrease was primarily due to the reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.0% in the third quarter of 2024, decreasing from 15.2% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

Income from operations was RMB29.2 million (US$4.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to an income from operations of RMB31.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP[2] income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB31.3 million (US$4.5 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income was RMB43.9 million (US$6.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net income of RMB39.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB46.0 million (US$6.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB44.4 million (US$6.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB39.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB46.6 million (US$6.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.3 billion (US$185.8 million).

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Tuniu expects to generate RMB100.0 million to RMB105.0 million of net revenues, which represents a 0% to 5% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Update

In March 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares representing ordinary shares. As of November 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 6.2 million ADSs for approximately US$5.6 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; Tuniu's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; government policies and regulations relating to Tuniu's structure, business and industry; the impact of health epidemics on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income from operations, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and net gain on disposals of subsidiaries. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.0176 on September 30, 2024 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm. [2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 378,989

401,925

57,274 Restricted cash 65,902

24,946

3,555 Short-term investments 777,890

877,088

124,984 Accounts receivable, net 41,633

61,616

8,780 Amounts due from related parties 9,515

221

31 Prepayments and other current assets 234,189

224,144

31,940 Total current assets 1,508,118

1,589,940

226,564











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 209,819

210,991

30,066 Property and equipment, net 57,479

53,408

7,611 Intangible assets, net 26,091

23,154

3,299 Land use right, net 90,529

88,983

12,680 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 12,484

9,892

1,410 Other non-current assets 55,960

30,548

4,353 Total non-current assets 452,362

416,976

59,419 Total assets 1,960,480

2,006,916

285,983











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND

EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 7,277

35

5 Accounts and notes payable 317,104

397,331

56,619 Amounts due to related parties 6,405

8,723

1,243 Salary and welfare payable 21,401

20,778

2,961 Taxes payable 4,305

2,265

323 Advances from customers 270,197

178,258

25,402 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,709

3,117

444 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 329,481

323,590

46,110 Total current liabilities 958,879

934,097

133,107











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,348

3,465

494 Deferred tax liabilities 6,027

5,338

761 Long-term borrowings 10,395

-

- Total non-current liabilities 21,770

8,803

1,255 Total liabilities 980,649

942,900

134,362











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

27,200

3,876











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

35 Less: Treasury stock (285,983)

(316,943)

(45,164) Additional paid-in capital 9,138,720

9,145,624

1,303,241 Accumulated other comprehensive income 305,416

304,892

43,447 Accumulated deficit (8,127,552)

(8,026,171)

(1,143,720) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,030,850

1,107,651

157,839 Noncontrolling interests (78,219)

(70,835)

(10,094) Total equity 952,631

1,036,816

147,745 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 1,960,480

2,006,916

285,983













Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 150,052

89,782

159,289

22,699 Others 28,139

27,155

26,706

3,806 Net revenues 178,191

116,937

185,995

26,505 Cost of revenues (63,424)

(32,530)

(64,212)

(9,150) Gross profit 114,767

84,407

121,783

17,355















Operating expenses













Research and product development (18,400)

(12,693)

(13,640)

(1,944) Sales and marketing (39,583)

(40,222)

(60,578)

(8,632) General and administrative (27,089)

(21,737)

(18,600)

(2,650) Other operating income 2,005

24,735

202

29 Total operating expenses (83,067)

(49,917)

(92,616)

(13,197) Income from operations 31,700

34,490

29,167

4,158 Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income, net 7,397

8,221

7,213

1,028 Interest expense (1,102)

(1,230)

(865)

(123) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 1,983

(1,282)

1,115

159 Other income, net 1,687

1,822

6,931

988 Income before income tax expense 41,665

42,021

43,561

6,210 Income tax loss (964)

(459)

(159)

(23) Equity in (loss)/income of affiliates (1,630)

1,438

464

66 Net income 39,071

43,000

43,866

6,253 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (332)

(22)

(582)

(83) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation 39,403

43,022

44,448

6,336















Net income 39,071

43,000

43,866

6,253 Other comprehensive (loss)/income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (1,413)

4,301

(6,859)

(977) Comprehensive income 37,658

47,301

37,007

5,276















Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted 0.11

0.12

0.12

0.02 Net income per ADS - basic and diluted* 0.33

0.36

0.36

0.06















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic income per share 371,473,030

363,061,543

357,427,106

357,427,106 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

diluted income per share 374,615,685

365,317,172

359,607,726

359,607,726















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：













Cost of revenues 79

65

65

9 Research and product development 79

65

65

9 Sales and marketing 43

31

32

5 General and administrative 5,356

1,429

1,246

178 Total 5,557

1,590

1,408

201















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.















Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)





















Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Net gain on

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

disposals of subsidiaries

Result



















Income from operations 29,167

1,408

764

-

31,339



















Net income 43,866

1,408

764

-

46,038



















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 44,448

1,408

764

-

46,620









































Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Net gain on

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

disposals of subsidiaries

Result



















Income from operations 34,490

1,590

828

(24,618)

12,290



















Net income 43,000

1,590

828

(24,618)

20,800



















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 43,022

1,590

828

(24,618)

20,822









































Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Net gain on

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

disposals of subsidiaries

Result



















Income from operations 31,700

5,557

828

-

38,085



















Net income 39,071

5,557

828

-

45,456



















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 39,403

5,557

828

-

45,788

