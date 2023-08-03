Tupperware Brands Announces Debt Restructuring

News provided by

Tupperware Brands Corporation

03 Aug, 2023, 16:55 ET

Agreement provides Company increased financial flexibility to continue turnaround efforts

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a global consumer products company, announced today that it has finalized an agreement with its lenders to restructure its existing debt obligations, improving the Company's overall financial position by amending certain credit obligations and extending the maturity of certain debt facilities to allow it to continue with its turnaround efforts.

This agreement is a comprehensive restructuring and reallocation of the Company's debt and provides for, among other things:

  • The reduction / reallocation of approximately $150 million of cash interest and fees,
  • The extension of the stated maturity of approximately $348 million of principal and reallocated interest and fees to fiscal year 2027 with PIK interest,
  • The reduction of amortization payments required to be paid through fiscal year 2025 by approximately $55 million, and
  • Immediate access to revolving borrowing capacity of approximately $21 million.

"I am confident that this agreement provides us with the financial flexibility to continue executing on our near-term turnaround efforts as well as our long-term strategy to create a global omni-channel consumer brand. We are committed to making ongoing progress in improving liquidity and strengthening our capital structure. We appreciate the support of our lenders, who share in our strategy, as we move forward," said Mariela Matute, Chief Financial Officer of Tupperware Brands Corporation. 

Advisors

Tupperware's advisors on the debt restructuring agreement include Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel, Alvarez & Marsal as restructuring advisors, and Moelis & Company as financial advisors. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans and improve profitability and liquidity. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including risks identified in the Company's most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on the Company's website. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries, primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

Investors: [email protected]
Media: [email protected]

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

Also from this source

Tupperware Brands Announces Receipt of Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Requirements

Tupperware® and Vera Bradley® Continue Collaboration With Limited-Edition Collection of On-The-Go, Reusable Food and Beverage Products

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.