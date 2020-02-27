TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Tupperware Brands Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Tupperware between January 30, 2019 and February 24, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Tupperware lacked effective internal controls;

as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico's accounting and liabilities;

consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019;

Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico;

Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance;

Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and

Credit Agreement; and as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 24, 2020, after the market closed, Tupperware issued a press release announcing preliminary financial results for fiscal 2019. The Company disclosed an "investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business" and estimated that the pre-tax impact of these issues would be approximately $50 million to $52 million. Moreover, due to the investigation, Tupperware stated that it could not timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2019.

The Company said it expected 2019 net earnings per share "in the range of breakeven to $0.34 versus $3.11 in the prior year," and adjusted EPS of $1.35 to $1.70, which is below consensus estimates of $2.79. Finally, Tupperware expected "a need for relief concerning its existing leverage ratio covenant in its $650 million Credit Agreement."

On this news, Tupperware's stock price fell $2.61 per share, or over 45%, to close at $3.11 per share on February 25, 2020.

