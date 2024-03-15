Turbine Control System Market size to grow by USD 3.75 billion from 2022-2027, Sensors segment to be a major contributor, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The turbine control system market size is set to grow by USD 3.75 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.05%. The report is segmented by Component, Type, and Geography. The sensors segment is set to drive substantial growth in the turbine control systems market. Vital for monitoring turbine temperature, pressure, vibration, and flow, sensors guarantee safety and peak performance. Valued at USD 4,295.99 million in 2017 and continuing to surge until 2021, this segment is propelled by the escalating demand for efficient power generation. Pressure sensors play a pivotal role in maintaining optimal operating conditions. With cutting-edge advancements like IoT and AI integration, sensor systems are becoming indispensable in global power plants. Their widespread adoption is anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Page number 185 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,746.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.44 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Component

Sensors



HMI



Controllers



Software



Others

Type

Gas Turbine Control System



Wind Turbine Control System



Steam Turbine Control System



Hydro Turbine Control System

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

To help businesses improve their market position, the turbine control system market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., American Superconductor Corp., Baker Hughes Co., Compressor Controls Corp., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., HPI Energy Services LLC, Innoway Future Solutions Pte Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Proeon Systems Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, Vestas Wind Systems AS, Woodward Inc., and Solar Turbines Inc..

Universal turbine monitoring and control systems enable cross-company compatibility to drive market growth.

Since most large businesses are increasing their R&D investments, the market is becoming more and more technologically advanced. For instance, for all Siemens industrial turbines, Emerson has developed state-of-the-art control systems. Furthermore, Emerson has also been providing professional solutions and maintenance for Industrial turbines since it became the former original equipment manufacturer of such turbines. In addition, several control algorithms and software modules that work on Rockwell ControlLogix and Siemens S7 PLC controllers have been developed by PROEON. Such systems provide a wide range of interchangeable mobile hardware and software, high levels of standardization, company autonomy, and scalable technology with global support from leading companies. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The turbine control system market stands at the nexus of technological innovation, government regulations, and the global demand for reliable power generation. With the escalating focus on renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and biofuels, the role of turbine control systems in optimizing efficiency and reliability has become paramount.

In the realm of solar photovoltaic generation, where government regulations often dictate energy policies and investment in renewable energy infrastructure, turbine control systems play a pivotal role. These systems, equipped with advanced sensors such as temperature, vibration, and SiC flame trackers, ensure precise temperature control, efficient power generation, and early detection of operational anomalies.

Similarly, in wind turbine applications, turbine control systems enable speed control, load control, and pressure control, optimizing energy production and mitigating environmental worries. They facilitate seamless integration of innovative technologies to address challenges such as operator interference and machine trips, ensuring consistent energy output and operational productivity.

Gas turbine power plants, essential for meeting energy demand in developing nations undergoing rapid urbanization and industrialization, rely on sophisticated turbine control systems. These systems, incorporating displacement sensors, humidity I&C modules, and position sensors, enhance the power-to-weight ratio, thermal efficiency, and reliability of gas turbine components.

In thermal power plants, where the depletion of conventional energy sources underscores the need for infrastructure expenditures and investment in renewable generation capacity, turbine control systems enable efficient operation of steam turbines. They regulate mass flow rates, enthalpy, and steam temperature, maximizing energy usage and minimizing environmental impact.

The turbine control system market is characterized by alliances between technology developers and organizations, driven by market developments and annual revenues derived from diverse applications in power generation technologies. Gas turbine control systems, steam turbine control systems, and their integration with renewable energy sources like solar and wind exemplify the evolution of turbine control solutions to meet the energy demands of end-use sectors across industries.

In conclusion, as the world transitions towards a more sustainable energy future, turbine control systems emerge as the linchpin in ensuring a reliable source of electricity while addressing industry-specific challenges and advancing operational efficiency. With their ability to adapt to evolving energy landscapes, turbine control systems are poised to shape the future of power generation worldwide.

The global turbine control system market is experiencing a surge, driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy sources like solar photovoltaic generation. Government regulations favoring sustainable power supply have propelled this growth. Efficiency and speed control are paramount in turbine operations, necessitating advanced control systems. However, manual control poses challenges, including operator interference and potential machine and process trips. To mitigate such risks, the market is witnessing a shift towards sophisticated global turbine control systems. These systems integrate cutting-edge technology to optimize performance while minimizing human errors. With renewable energy becoming a focal point globally, the turbine control system market is poised for further expansion.

