TurboTenant Honored with Built In's 2026 'Best Places to Work' Award

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, the nation's leading all-in-one property management platform, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today's workforce.

Now in its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's also a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

TurboTenant was honored on the Best Startups to Work For Colorado list. The awards reflect Built In's data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

"Being recognized as one of the best startups to work for is an incredible honor that reflects the dedication and heart of our entire team," said CEO Seamus Nally. "At TurboTenant, we're passionate about creating not just powerful tools for landlords and renters, but also an environment where our people can thrive, grow, and do their best work. This recognition validates that commitment and inspires us to keep raising the bar for our team and our community."

ABOUT TURBOTENANT

TurboTenant is the free, all-in-one property management software platform that allows independent landlords and real estate investors to professionalize their real estate businesses and increase tenant satisfaction. With TurboTenant, landlords market properties to dozens of top listing sites, generate leads and applications in one place, create state-specific lease agreements, and collect rent online. Sign up for a free account and see why nearly 900,000 landlords choose TurboTenant.

