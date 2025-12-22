TurboTenant Wraps 2025 with Nearly 900,000 Landlords and $3B in Rent Processed

22% year-over-year landlord growth and 44,000 renters building credit underscore the platform's momentum heading into 2026

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, the nation's leading all-in-one property management platform, today announced its 2025 Year in Review results, showcasing rapid growth in users, rent payments processed, and adoption of renter credit-building tools. One of the key highlights from the last year is that nearly 900,000 landlords trusted TurboTenant to grow and manage their rental business, a 22% increase from 2024, as more DIY landlords turned to technology to streamline their operations.

Over the course of the year, TurboTenant facilitated $3 billion in rent payments between tenants and landlords, underscoring the platform's central role in how independent owners collect and track rent. The company also saw a surge in renters leveraging financial tools, with 44,000 new renters choosing to boost their credit scores through reporting on-time rent payments via TurboTenant.

"These numbers show that independent landlords are not only embracing technology, but they're also leading the way in reshaping the rental experience," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "Reaching almost 900,000 landlords, growing over 20% year-over-year, and moving $3 billion in rent in a single year is a powerful signal of what's possible. Looking ahead, we see tremendous opportunity to expand our financial tools for renters, deepen our product offerings for landlords, and make the renting process more streamlined for everyone involved."

TurboTenant's 2025 data also highlighted key patterns in property types across the U.S. The top three rented on the platform were:

Single-family homes (30%)

Multi-family properties (20%)

Apartments (18%)

These stats reflect strong demand for a range of rental options among renters nationwide.

Additionally, the company identified the top five states by lease agreements signed on their platform, which were California, Texas, Florida, Ohio and Colorado, pointing to both coastal and heartland markets as major engines of growth.

Heading into 2026, TurboTenant plans to build on this momentum by enhancing its suite of tools spanning marketing, tenant screening, lease management, rent collection, and renter financial services. With a rapidly growing user base of landlords and renters, the company is positioned to continue driving innovation in the rental housing ecosystem.

To learn more about TurboTenant, visit www.turbotenant.com.

