TurboTenant increases renters insurance adoption by 30% in one week using Sure's API

News provided by

Sure

28 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

All-in-one rental management software provider expands its partnership with Sure to increase access to renters insurance 

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with TurboTenant, an all-in-one online property management solution, to drive greater adoption of renters insurance. To connect more tenants with renters insurance, TurboTenant chose to expand its partnership with Sure because no other company could compete with Sure's technology, speed to market, experience, and technical support. Using Sure's technology, TurboTenant is helping more tenants secure the protection they need while empowering landlords to manage all aspects of the rental process through a unified solution.

Continue Reading
TurboTenant increases renters insurance adoption by 30% in one week using Sure's API
TurboTenant increases renters insurance adoption by 30% in one week using Sure's API

To offer access to renters insurance, TurboTenant was first using Sure's iFrame technology for its dynamic interface. The partnership quickly expanded after TurboTenant discovered they needed a different implementation solution to best support their community of renters who preferred to use the TurboTenant platform on mobile. To better serve its community and meet them where they are through a seamless experience, TurboTenant needed to deploy Sure's API integration to shift to a mobile-first customer experience.

"Over 90% of our renters are on mobile, so while the iFrame was a great way to dip our toe in the water with renters insurance, we needed a different long-term solution," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "Our goal was to reduce friction for tenants so they can have access to the coverage they need to protect their belongings and the rental property without leaving the TurboTenant platform. Our partnership with Sure was the linchpin to help make it happen."

The process from development to release took only two months, with only a couple of engineers on TurboTenant's developer team working on it in partnership with Sure's expert technologists. The API release proved to be an immediate success. Just one week after this implementation, TurboTenant saw a nearly 30% increase in adoption of binded renters insurance policies and an increased confidence in its ability to provide renters with a better user experience.

"Before with iFrame, if renters wanted to get insurance, it wasn't realistic for us to expect that would work smoothly when most of our renters were using mobile and we couldn't support that well," said Raj Karyampudi, Principal Product Manager at TurboTenant. "We feel more comfortable now that we can better support renters through our partnership with Sure."

To learn more about how Sure helped TurboTenant drive greater adoption of renters insurance, read the full case study.

About Sure
Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About TurboTenant
More than 450,000 independent landlords across the U.S. enjoy TurboTenant's free, all-in-one online property management software. Features offered by TurboTenant include rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, rent payments, lease agreements, and rent reporting. Please reach out to [email protected] for specific data requests.

Contact:

Jess Hair
Senior Manager, Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Sure

Also from this source

Sure ranked among fastest-growing companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Sure ranked among fastest-growing companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Sure, the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced it has been included on the Deloitte...
Latchel partners with Sure to integrate renters insurance into its platform for a holistic resident experience

Latchel partners with Sure to integrate renters insurance into its platform for a holistic resident experience

Sure, the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced Latchel, a proptech company modernizing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.