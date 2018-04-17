Turf Installers Mowing Down Synthetic Grass Stereotypes

Boulder Creek Landscape & Synthetic Grass recently installed 2,500 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's AllPlay Nylon Putt 1-Tone in this Lincoln backyard. AllPlay Nylon Putt 1-Tone features a lush field green color tone in a textured nylon material for added durability. Set on top of a three millimeter padding, AllPlay Nylon Putt 1-Tone can be utilized as a portable all-purpose play mat or can be installed for a highly cushioned feel.

"We enjoyed the challenges that this project presented," Rob Warner, owner of Boulder Creek Landscape & Synthetic Grass, told us. "Being that it was on a large ranch, it made more for a unique working environment. This putting green was also a bit challenging because of the different elevations of the hillside." It was important to their client that this green be the showpiece and focal point of their yard and Warner planned to deliver. "They wanted to incorporate the oak tree into the green as well and overall, this project turned out beautiful," he said.

Besides putting greens, Boulder Creek Landscape & Synthetic Grass also installs a lot of landscape turf. They believe wholeheartedly in quality over quantity. "It's so important to us that we only provide the absolute best when it comes to our installations," Warner says. "Doing good quality work on each and every project reinforces a positive mindset on the turf industry as a whole."

Warner also says that customer understanding should always take forefront over selling the job. "Because we really believe in synthetic grass and what it offers, I make sure that the customers always know what they should look for in an installer and a product even if they decide to go with someone else. I want to bring break down those negative stigmas and make sure people know that turf is a good solution for them."

Boulder Creek Landscape & Synthetic Grass started in 2003 doing landscaping in the Lincoln area. In 2008, they began installing turf in addition to the services they already provided. "Our work really does speak for itself," Warner says. "Our focus on quality really is the determining factor as to why someone will choose us. Hopefully by educating potential clients, they will get a top quality installation which I think furthers the industry as a whole."

Boulder Creek Landscape & Synthetic Grass is Synthetic Grass Warehouse Install of the Month winner for April 2018.

Boulder Creek Landscape & Synthetic Grass:

Boulder Creek Landscape & Synthetic Grass, owned by Rob Warner, provides high quality artificial grass installations throughout Lincoln, Auburn, Roseville, Loomis, Granite Bay, and Rockland. The company was formed in 2003, and offers turf installations and top quality customer service. You can learn more about Boulder Creek Landscape & Synthetic Grass by visiting their website at syntheticgrasslincolnca.com

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of synthetic grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

