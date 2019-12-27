Turf Ribbons Elevate Beautiful Las Vegas Backyard

Living Water Lawn & Garden recently installed 525 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Tacoma in a home in Las Vegas. Tacoma features a dual coloring of field green and olive green with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 90-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and drains at a rate of approximately 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Living Water's client was seeking a backyard transformation with an eye-catching landscape design. Turf ribbons contrasted with hardscaping creates a unique lattice design that elevates any residential desert landscape. Because the client has small children, Living Water chose SGW's Tacoma artificial grass product. Its durability allows for high foot traffic and makes it perfect for homes with little ones running around. They were also seeking a waterwise landscaping solution that would prove easy to maintain in Nevada's dry climate. With minimal maintenance and no watering required to maintain the green color, SGW artificial grass was the obvious solution for their new outdoor living experience.

Living Water Lawn & Garden has been serving the Las Vegas area for more than 20 years. Owners Mark & Christine McLoone started their company as a small lawn maintenance service, and it has since expanded to be a full-service exterior landscaping company. Living Water prides itself on its ability to create a full outdoor living space for clients. From hardscaping to landscaping and everything in between, Living Water creates a full outdoor transformation for clients all over Southern Nevada. Mark & Christine make customer service a top priority. As a family-owned and operated business, they promise to take care of their clients like they would want to be taken care of. "We make all of our employees memorize our customer promise," Christine explains. "We do what we say we're going to do, we do it right the first time, and we'll treat your home as if it was our own."

Living Water Lawn & Garden is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for December 2019.

Living Water Lawn & Garden:

Living Water Lawn & Garden is a full-service exterior contractor with experience in hardscapes, landscape design, water features, fire features, irrigation systems, synthetic grass installation, and more. They take great pride in their above-and-beyond customer service, ensuring that clients never need to go to anyone else to get the project done. You can learn more about Living Water Lawn & Garden by visiting their website at https://livingwaterlv.com or their Instagram (@livingwaterlawnandgarden).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

