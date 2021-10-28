Turkey Data Center Market Investment 2021-2026 - Key Investors Include Equinix, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Telehouse, Turkcell, & Turk Telekom

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey data center market size will witness investments of USD 902.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% during 2021-2026

This report analyzes the Turkey data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



Turkey has a unique geographic location, with strong economic and cultural ties with the Middle East and Europe and acting as a bridge between the two regions. It is an emerging data center market, wherein increasing digitization, IT development, and data localization requirements have become major drivers for data center growth over the last few years.

TURKEY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Arup, ENMAR ENGINEERING, Deerns, Prota Engineering, and RED are some of the major construction contractors and subcontractors operating in the market. Some prominent vendors offering 42U rack units include Cisco Systems, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group. In Turkey, telecom companies such as Turkcell, Telecom Italia Sparkle, and Turk Telekom offer cloud-based services to customers.

TURKEY DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

Retail colocation dominating the Turkey data center industry, generating more than 83% revenue, with wholesale colocation developing the remaining share.

data center industry, generating more than 83% revenue, with wholesale colocation developing the remaining share. Istanbul is the leading data center industry in Turkey and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

is the leading data center industry in and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic is the major contributor to cloud adoption in Turkey , with both public and private enterprises adopting the technology.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

With the growth in data center investments, most data center facilities adopt a medium- to high-voltage switchgear in Turkey .

. The rising demand for greenfield construction is dominating the industry. Turkey will also witness an increase in the modular data center construction market with increased investments in the upcoming years.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Anel Group

Arup

Deerns

Enmar Engineering

Hill International

Mace

Manco Architects

Palmet International

Prota Engineering

RED

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Aksa Power Generation

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

EAE

Eaton

Grundfos

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Investors

Equinix

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

Turkcell

Turk Telekom

REPORT COVERAGE:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

Istanbul

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

TURKEY DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

