Turkey Pump Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027: Demand for Energy Efficiency Pumps, High Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants, & Growing Potential for Pump Exports

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Pump Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey pump market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present Turkey pump market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Favorable government policies to further boost the productivity of the oil & gas industry are among the major factors which are likely to fuel the demand for the pump market in Turkey.

Improvement in infrastructural development activities is also one of the main factors that are expected to boost the growth of the pump industry in the region. Industrialization and immense agricultural development have contributed to the creation in Turkey of a large sector of pumps.

The pump market in Turkey is expected to continue expanding the pump applications in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, agriculture, domestic, manufacturing, and municipal water.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The growing construction industry is expected to drive the growth of pumps and pumping equipment manufacturing in Turkey. Turkey occupies a unique geographic position, lying mainly between Asia and Europe, so it gains importance in terms of investments from other countries.

The market is also driven by the high demand for water & wastewater treatment plants. Policymakers have implemented stringent wastewater management strategies and legislation, particularly for urban and industrial sectors regarding wastewater treatment. This is likely to increase the demand for water treatment plant pumps.

TURKEY PUMP MARKET SEGMENTATION

The demand for submersible pumps is strongly associated with the growth of infrastructure activities worldwide. Raising urbanization and growing investments in wastewater treatment affect the pump demand; thus, submersible pump companies in Turkey should keep these factors in mind for market growth. Electrical submersible pumps are in high demand with permanent magnet motors through reduced power consumption in the pump market in Turkey

The Turkey rotary pump market is driven by the increasing need for energy systems in industries that use new technologies. Further, to speed up the development of the rotary pump industry, new agriculture innovations are implemented to improve total catering productivity to meet the increasing demand for farm products

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

Alfa Laval

Wilo

Xylem

The Weir Group

Torishima

Sulzer

SPX FLOW

KSB

Kirloskar Brothers

Franklin Electric

Flowserve

DESMI

CIRCOR

Baker Hughes

Arian Pumps

Masdaf

Norm Hydrophore Pump

Sempa

Sumak Pumps

Vesta Pump

Vansan

Samsun Makina Sanayi

Sahinler Submersible Pump

PUMPPORT

Jetox Pumps

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market by Product

4.4.2 Market by End-User



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Demand Insights

7.2 Economic Outlook

7.2.1 Macroeconomic Developments

7.2.2 Economic Targets

7.2.3 Targets of Exports Master Plan

7.2.4 Sectoral Breakdown of Foreign Investments

7.3 Growth in Mergers & Acquisitions

7.4 Demand for Efficient & Advanced Pump Technology

7.5 Replacement Demand

7.6 Impact of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Construction Industry

8.2 Demand for Energy-Efficient Pumps

8.3 High Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants

8.4 Growing Potential for Pump Exports



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Depleting Groundwater Levels

9.2 Growing Agriculture Sector

9.3 Expansion in Infrastructure



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.2 International Competition



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 Centrifugal Pumps

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.1.1 Market Overview

13.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Single-Stage

13.3 multi-Stage

13.4 Submersible

13.5 Turbine



14 Reciprocating Pumps

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.1.1 Market Overview

14.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Piston

14.3 Diaphragm



15 Rotary Pumps

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.1.1 Market Overview

15.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.2 Gear

15.3 Lobe

15.4 Peristaltic

15.5 Vane



16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview



17 Industrial

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.1.1 Market Overview

17.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Oil & Gas

17.3 Water & Wastewater

17.4 Food & Beverage

17.5 Chemical

17.6 Power

17.7 Mining

17.8 Pharmaceutical



18 Agricultural

18.1 Market Overview

18.1.1 Market Size & Forecast



19 Commercial

19.1 Market Overview

19.1.1 Market Size & Forecast



20 Residential

20.1 Market Overview

20.1.1 Market Size & Forecast



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview



