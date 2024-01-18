Turkey Two-wheeler (2W) Market Insights Report 2023: Booming Start-ups and Investments Enable New Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Insights into the Turkey Two-wheeler (2W) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report evaluates the 2W market in Turkey, which includes internal combustion engines and electric powertrains. Besides the macroeconomic overview and PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis for the 2W market, the report focuses on top players, regulations, start-ups, and the investment scenario from the government's point of view to enhance Turkey's investment attractiveness.

There has been a global emergence of start-ups, especially in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Turkey is no exception. The country's 2W industry has witnessed significant growth since 2020, with the E2W market picking up considerable momentum since 2021.

The rising urban population, growing popularity of E2Ws due to increasing awareness among customers, and booming first and last-mile connectivity have increased demand for 2Ws in Turkey. The report also provides stakeholders with potential demand and growth opportunities to explore and capture.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Turkey's 2W Industry

2W Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

2W Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Environment

Takeaways

Highlights

Market Roadmap

Overall Market Attractiveness

Market Outlook

Current Trends

Snapshot of Top ICE Models

Macroeconomic Overview

Economic Overview: Turkey

PESTLE Analysis of Turkey 2W Market

2W Market Porter's 5 Forces Analysis: Turkey 2W Market

2W Market Government Regulations

Market Snapshot

Registered Motorbikes

Unit Sales

Unit Sales by Segment

Unit Sales of E2Ws

Demand Potential

Analysis on the Prospects and Challenges

Key Market Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Share

Comparative Benchmarking of 2W Models in Turkey

Honda Turkey

Mondial

Kuba Motor

Yamaha Turkey

Start-up Scenario

Key Start-ups

Key Product Insights of Start-ups

Investments and Incentives

Investment Attractiveness

Investment Incentives from the Government

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Shared Mobility and Last-mile Delivery Start-ups to Stimulate Sales Demand for Electric Mobility

Growth Opportunity 2: Battery-swapping Solutions to Accelerate the E2W Market

Growth Opportunity 3: Investments in the Growing Start-up Ecosystem

