Turkish tech-enabled fulfillment company OPLOG opens its first U.S. warehouse

OPLOG, leading Turkish fulfillment company renowned for its innovative TARQAN robotics tech, opens its first U.S. fulfillment center in Chicago

ISTANBUL and CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPLOG, Turkey's fastest growing tech-enabled fulfillment company, has recently opened its first U.S.-based warehouse in Chicago. Boasting 10,000 square meters of space and utilizing automation as well as its in-house warehouse management technologies, OPLOG's new fulfillment center provides technology-enabled logistics services to clients with unprecedented convenience. Having served global brands like Sony, Herbalife, and Tupperware, OPLOG's U.S. expansion further supports the company's mission of achieving pan-European growth and beyond. Any interested U.S.-based clients can visit the OPLOG website for more details.

OPLOG’s tech-enabled fulfillment center in Chicago OPLOG's founder and CEO Halit Develioglu at Chicago Fulfillment Center

Along with their multiple fulfillment centers in Turkey, the U.K., and now the U.S., OPLOG's new Chicago warehouse offers significant benefits to B2B and B2C businesses, localizing and expediting their distribution and fulfillment operations to customers across the U.S. and the world. By integrating its user-friendly inventory management software with physical fulfillment operations, OPLOG's international network enables clients to control their operations from OPLOG-ONE, a single unified dashboard, further enhancing their customers' efficiency and global reach.

Setting up their new operations in the bustling city of Chicago, OPLOG is taking advantage of the location's unparalleled logistical benefits. Chicago is a prime locale for businesses to maximize growth potential - home to O'Hare International Airport, 35 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters, hundreds of warehouses and distribution centers, and an extensive network of highways and railways. OPLOG CEO Halit Develioğlu emphasizes the significance of the U.S. market, saying, "The United States remains an immensely vital market for the e-commerce industry, and its significance continues to grow. It comes as no surprise that numerous businesses across the globe aspire to enter the U.S. market and establish a strong presence here." This new center will enable OPLOG to capitalize on the city's vast opportunities and serve regional and national markets more effectively. Not stopping with the United States, though, OPLOG has eyes to strategically expand into new European cities in 2023.

Develioğlu highlights the importance of embracing the evolving landscape, stating, "Omnichannel fulfillment is the new era for B2B and B2C enterprises. As we look ahead to the future of fulfillment, its reach extends far beyond the realm of e-commerce businesses. Our new fulfillment center in Chicago will provide a comprehensive solution that combines the efficiencies of e-commerce fulfillment with the adaptability required for B2B operations." By leveraging the latest automation and robotics technology, OPLOG provides innovative logistic solutions to ensure a steady flow of products from their warehouses.

OPLOG's proprietary software and robotics technology revolutionizes the logistics industry by enabling more cost-efficient order processing, faster delivery times, and increased customer satisfaction. Their in-house developed system utilizes advanced capabilities, earning recognition as Turkey's leading tech-enabled logistics company. A key component of OPLOG's technology suite is TARQAN, a fulfillment robot developed in-house to improve efficiency and business quality by up to 300%. TARQAN can be used in various ways, such as depalletizing, inducting items into a small sortable center, and more. TARQAN ultimately reduces labor costs while maximizing efficiency within warehouses.

OPLOG is on a mission to becoming the preferred partner for growing businesses in the rapidly changing global e-commerce environment. With the support of investors and strategic partners, OPLOG is well-positioned to lead the on-demand fulfillment industry into the future.

For more information about OPLOG's practices, policies, and services, please visit their website or contact them directly.

About OPLOG

OPLOG was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. OPLOG is a leading tech-enabled fulfillment company with state-of-the-art warehouses in Chicago, Istanbul, Gebze, Dilovasi, London, and Ankara. OPLOG enables e-commerce brands to operate in various markets without physical boundaries through its international fulfillment network and the ability to track all the inventory and operational processes in several OPLOG fulfillment centers. With the latest €11m investment from ESAS Private Equity, OPLOG employs over 350 staff, including 100 engineers and developers.

For further information, please visit www.oplog.io.

