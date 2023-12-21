Türkiye's Trendyol becomes an e-commerce services partner to the International Olympic Committee

Trendyol will also design, produce and sell Olympic apparel collection

ISTANBUL, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of the top platforms in the world, today announces that it has become an official "E-Commerce Services Partner" of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Türkiye and EEA countries.

Trendyol's association with the IOC sits within its strategic investor, Alibaba Group's Worldwide Olympic Partnership and will see it leverage the branding opportunities afforded by the use of the Olympic marks and imagery.

Trendyol Group President, Çağlayan Çetin
Trendyol Group President, Çağlayan Çetin

In addition to this partnership, Trendyol has signed a separate licensing agreement with the IOC, enabling it to design, manufacture, distribute, and sell a special collection of Olympic-branded merchandise comprising t-shirts, polo shirts, shorts, dresses, hoodies, baseball caps, bucket hats, beach towels and tote bags featuring the unique artworks and colors related to the Olympic collection and the Olympic Symbol.

The special collection will be available for international sales via Trendyol platforms in Türkiye, Azerbaijan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. They will be manufactured by Trendyol in Türkiye.

Trendyol Group President, Çağlayan Çetin said: "It is a source of great pride that Trendyol has become the first Turkish business to agree a deal with the IOC. This activity covers our domestic and international platform footprint, allows us to showcase the work of Turkish designers and manufacturers on the world stage, and continue our sponsorship of major sporting events and teams."

Anne-Sophie Voumard, Managing Director of IOC Television & Marketing Services, said: "The IOC is pleased that Trendyol will use its design and manufacturing skills in Türkiye to help bring the Olympic Apparel Collection to different audiences and Olympic fans. She added that "In addition, the IOC is happy that this agreement is formed within the framework of the Alibaba sponsorship, facilitating collaboration with the partners of one of our key sponsors to enhance mutual success".

Trendyol's collaboration with the IOC marks another major step in its long-standing support of sports and athletes in Türkiye and beyond. Trendyol has been the official sponsor of the Turkish National Olympic Committee since 2021 and supported various Turkish athletes competing in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Trendyol is also the main sponsor of the Turkish National Volleyball and Football Teams and is the title sponsor of the Turkish Süper Lig and 1. Lig for the 2023-24 season.

About Trendyol

Founded in 2010, Trendyol is the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of the top e-commerce platforms in the world. Trendyol, Türkiye's first decacorn, continues to create value by maintaining one of Türkiye's pioneering R&D centers, Trendyol Tech; Türkiye's fastest growing logistics network, Trendyol Express; instant grocery and meal delivery service, Trendyol Go and Türkiye's largest secondhand goods platform, Dolap. Trendyol also reaches customers in Azerbaijan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman and 27 European countries via trendyol.com/en as well as trendyol.com/de, its dedicated site for Germany, and in more than 100 countries through wholesale partner platforms. Trendyol enables domestic producers to e-export to more than 100 countries.

