- TurkNet SmartyFi leverages Airties Smart Wi-Fi portfolio, including Airties Edge, Airties Cloud and Wi-Fi 6 mesh extenders to support GigaFiber users

PARIS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, today announced that TurkNet has deployed its portfolio of Smart Wi-Fi software and services to deliver TurkNet SmartyFi to their GigaFiber users across Turkey.

TurkNet Selects Airties for Smart Wi-Fi Deployment Throughout Turkey

TurkNet GigaFiber is a fiber internet service with download and upload speeds of 1,000 Mbps. TurkNet GigaFiber users can further extend their coverage and quality with TurkNet SmartyFi. TurkNet SmartyFi uses Airties' Smart Wi-Fi SaaS offering, which includes Airties Edge smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud management platform and a customized version of Airties' companion app; as well as Wi-Fi 6 mesh extenders to offer users a faster and smarter Internet experience in every corner of the home. Specific details about availability and pricing of TurkNet SmartyFi are available at: https://turk.net/akilli-wifi-deneyimi-smartyfi.

"TurkNet is committed to delivering the highest quality, innovative and affordable Internet experience powered by our advanced infrastructure," said Cem Çelebiler, CEO of TurkNet. "Working with Airties, we are able to deliver super-fast, high-performance home Wi-Fi designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers today and tomorrow. TurkNet SmartyFi provides our customers with the best way to stay connected for work, home productivity, entertainment, IoT, and so much more."

"TurkNet is a true technology leader, dedicated to providing ultra-fast connectivity to consumers throughout Turkey," said Metin Taskin, CEO and founder of Airties. "TurkNet's GigaFiber offers an exceptional service, and Airties' Smart Wi-Fi serves as the ideal complement to maximize performance throughout the entire home. Airties is very proud to help TurkNet enhance the quality, reliability, and coverage of their subscribers' home connectivity."

Airties' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in customer premises equipment (CPE) and the cloud to maximize responsiveness and performance. Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for TurkNet's gateways/routers, intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi access point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions. Airties Cloud monitors and orchestrates Wi-Fi across homes, optimizing TurkNet's broadband gateways and mesh extenders to ensure a better quality of experience for consumers, while providing critical insights on performance and connected devices. The TurkNet SmartyFi application, powered by Airties, allows consumers to visualize and intuitively manage their home network, control who has access via parental and guest controls, and provides step-by-step guidance for customers to self-install Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Airties Orbit, is a continuous test automation platform for broadband service providers, customer premises equipment (CPE) manufacturers, and system-on-chip (SoC) manufacturers to support Smart Wi-Fi integrations and deployments.

Airties has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards for its innovative work serving broadband operators, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best Wi-Fi Innovation" and "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" awards from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and many others.

Additional information about Airties can be found at: www.airties.com. More information about TurkNet is available at: https://turk.net/.

About Airties

Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud management platform and its companion app; Airties Orbit, a continuous test automation platform; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Sky, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.

About TurkNet

Founded in 1996, TurkNet is Turkey's most powerful independent next generation telecom operator providing access, fixed telephone, private virtual network, data center, cloud computing and hosting services to meet the communication needs of individuals and businesses in the telecom market. TurkNet, one of Turkey's 100 largest IT companies, is always expanding its local, national and international connections to offer innovative products; large-scale broadband and fiber-based infrastructure investments. TurkNet's widespread, strong backup and high-capacity backbone is designed to provide quality and reliable services in accordance with the people and institutions needs in every region of Turkey. With its continuous investments, innovations and the principle of unconditional customer satisfaction with technical expertise, TurkNet continues to be one of the important players in the Turkish Telecom market. https://turk.net/

SOURCE Airties