Turn World Cup Passion into Custom Creations with Monport Laser Engraver and Laser Cutter Technology

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation grows for the 2026 World Cup, Monport Laser is helping creators, entrepreneurs and soccer fans celebrate the world's biggest football event through personalized craftsmanship. From June 1 through June 14, Monport is offering special savings and bonus accessories on select laser machine models, giving users more opportunities to create custom sports memorabilia, engraved keepsakes and fan-inspired products.

Global sports tournaments often inspire fans to showcase their national pride through customized merchandise, commemorative gifts and team-themed décor. With modern laser engraving machines and laser cutting technology, creators can transform everyday materials into meaningful pieces that celebrate memorable matches, favorite teams and championship moments.

"Major sporting events bring people together through creativity and shared experiences," said Monport CEO. "Whether you're making personalized gifts for fellow supporters, creating custom merchandise for customers or preserving memories from the tournament, a laser machine can help turn those ideas into lasting keepsakes."

Turning World Cup Excitement Into Custom Creations

As demand for personalized products continues to grow, small businesses, makerspaces and independent creators are increasingly using laser engraving machines to produce unique items for sports fans. During the World Cup season, popular projects include custom drinkware, engraved wooden signs, personalized keychains, commemorative plaques and team-inspired home décor.

A fiber laser engraver is ideal for creating durable markings on metals, making it a popular choice for engraved sports memorabilia, championship awards, metal keychains and collectible keepsakes. Meanwhile, a CO2 laser engraver allows users to engrave and cut materials such as wood, acrylic, leather and coated products, supporting a wide variety of personalized gift and merchandise applications.

From online marketplaces and craft fairs to local gift shops, creators are leveraging laser cutting and engraving technology to produce customized products that stand out during one of the year's most celebrated sporting events.

Expanding Creative Possibilities with UV Laser Engraving

Monport is also highlighting its 6W and 10W UV laser engraving machines as part of the World Cup promotion, both eligible for the 7% sitewide discount on laser machines. These UV laser marking systems allow creators to produce highly detailed designs on materials like denim, fabric and coated surfaces, making them ideal for DIY projects and personalized fan gear. From jeans featuring national team emblems to custom World Cup logos on apparel, UV laser engraving opens new ways for fans to showcase their support in creative, wearable formats.

Promotion Highlights for Creative Fans and Entrepreneurs

During the promotional period, customers can receive 7% off eligible laser machine purchases, along with bonus accessories on select models.

Professional Fiber Laser Engraver Solutions

Monport's professional fiber laser engraver lineup is designed for high-precision engraving and marking on metals and industrial materials. These laser engraving machines are well suited for producing premium sports memorabilia, personalized awards and branded merchandise.

Promotional bonuses include:

GM Pro Series and GT200w fiber laser engravers include complimentary protective glasses

include complimentary protective glasses GA Series MOPA fiber laser machines include a complimentary LightBurn license

include a complimentary LightBurn license GT30W through GT100W fiber laser models include a complimentary F-theta lens

High-Speed Industrial CO2 Laser Engraver Systems

Monport's industrial CO2 laser engraver solutions support high-volume production and are designed for businesses creating custom signage, promotional products, personalized gifts and sports-themed merchandise.

Promotional bonus:

Industrial CO2 laser engraver Effi Series include a complimentary rotary axis and spray bottle set

Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver Solutions for Makers

For hobbyists, creators and growing businesses, Monport's desktop CO2 laser engraver collection combines professional capabilities with user-friendly operation.

Promotional bonuses include:

Reno Series desktop laser cutter include a complimentary rotary axis and spray bottle set

include a complimentary rotary axis and spray bottle set MegaS desktop CO2 laser include a complimentary air assist system and spray bottle set

Additionally, customers purchasing select GA, GT and Effi Series laser machine models will receive a complimentary handheld laser unit while supplies last.

Supporting the Growing Personalized Products Market

The popularity of custom merchandise, personalized gifts and sports memorabilia continues to create opportunities for entrepreneurs and makers. Laser engraving machines have become valuable tools for businesses seeking to offer unique products that reflect current events, customer passions and cultural moments.

Whether creating engraved tumblers, acrylic displays, leather accessories, wooden signs or commemorative awards, laser cutting and engraving technology enables creators to produce professional-quality products efficiently and at scale.

As fans around the globe prepare to celebrate the 2026 World Cup, Monport Laser aims to help makers, businesses and sports enthusiasts transform their creativity into custom engraved keepsakes that capture the excitement of the tournament.

The World Cup promotion runs through June 14, 2026.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a provider of laser engraving and laser cutting solutions for hobbyists, small businesses and industrial users. Its product portfolio includes fiber laser engraver systems, CO2 laser engraver platforms and advanced laser machine technologies designed to support precision engraving, cutting and marking applications across industries including manufacturing, personalization, signage and custom product creation.

Media Contact: Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.monportlaser.com.

SOURCE Monport Laser