TurnCare Announces New Real-World Evidence at ISPOR 2026 Highlighting the Clinical and Economic Burden of Hospital-Acquired Pressure Injuries

Outcomes data underscore significant post-discharge care needs for high-risk patients

Research supports mobility-focused prevention strategies and longitudinal patient monitoring

Company's Guardian System, featuring its Information Services (iS) platform, sets a new benchmark for patient care as the market disruptor challenges the status quo

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnCare, Inc., a medical device and services company developing innovative, patient-first solutions to elevate the standard of care and optimize outcomes, today announced that two scientific abstracts were presented at the 2026 ISPOR Annual Meeting, the leading global conference for Health Economics and Outcomes Research. The new real-world evidence quantifies the burden of hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs) among high-risk hospitalized patients, including increased healthcare utilization and post-discharge care needs.

The Guardian System includes a high-precision pressure controller, anatomically designed patient support surfaces for both the bed and chair, and the integrated Information Services (iS) operational insights dashboard, providing unprecedented visibility to real-time therapy compliance to advance patient care and mobility goals.

"Hospital-acquired pressure injuries remain a significant and costly complication for vulnerable hospitalized patients," said Justin Gray, Director of Operations and Performance at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and the presenting author on both abstracts. "These findings underscore the importance of prevention-focused strategies and the need for greater awareness of the long-term burden patients may face even after leaving the hospital."

The retrospective analyses used Definitive Healthcare's Atlas All-Payor 2023 Claims data to evaluate downstream clinical and healthcare utilization burden associated with HAPIs, including longer hospital stays, post-acute care utilization, and ongoing resource demands for patients, caregivers, and the broader healthcare system. High-risk patients who developed a pressure injury during hospitalization experienced:

2.14 days longer hospital stay (9.22 vs. 7.08)

15% higher rate of 30-day readmissions (47.7% vs. 33.2%)

More than six-fold higher rate of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) (1.9% vs. 0.3%)

Greater likelihood of discharge to a post-acute care facility, including skilled nursing facilities

Additionally, the data demonstrated a substantial economic burden associated with HAPIs, with incremental costs exceeding $100,000 per admission.

These findings further highlight the importance of early mobility, pressure injury prevention, and proactive patient management strategies, including TurnCare's Guardian System. Designed to improve outcomes while reducing avoidable healthcare costs, Guardian Information Services (iS) provides a centralized, data-driven platform that transforms real-time Guardian Therapy. The powerful solution delivers comprehensive insight into therapy utilization and mobility trends for patients at risk of sacral HAPIs, maximizing recovery potential through consistent mobility progression. The integrated system replaces subjective assessments with objective data to validate compliance, support clinical quality initiatives, and provide proactive protection against sacral HAPIs.

"TurnCare is pleased to support this important outcomes research. By quantifying patient- and system-level burdens, healthcare organizations can make more informed decisions about prevention and care delivery," stated JoLynn Short, CEO of TurnCare. "Our Guardian System supports that effort by providing longitudinal data on mobility milestones and visibility into upward momentum throughout a patient's care journey."

About TurnCare, Inc.

TurnCare is committed to elevating the standard of care and optimizing patient outcomes through innovative, patient-first solutions. We empower caregivers and clinicians with technology that enhances safety, mobility, and recovery, so every patient receives the attention and dignity they deserve.

Media Contact:

Charlene Herndon

SPRIG Consulting, LLC.

[email protected]

SOURCE TurnCare