Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month with Naperville Pumpkin Race

Event raises over $35,000 and awareness about programs and services for individuals with autism

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, the Naperville-based nonprofit Turning Pointe Autism Foundation celebrated National Disability Employment Awareness Month with its ninth annual Pumpkin Race. This community event raised more than $35,000 and welcomed over 350 attendees, including Turning Pointe students and program participants, families and friends of individuals living with autism, and local businesses and community supporters.

From left, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Founding Family Member Penny Wolf; Advancement Director Barb Brauer; Development Officer, Events & Partners Julie Schmidt, Executive Director Carrie Provenzale, and Chairman and Co-Founder Randy Wolf enjoy the festivities at the foundation’s recent annual Pumpkin Race in Naperville. Turning Pointe Autism Foundation student racers get their pumpkins ready to roll at the starting line during the annual Pumpkin Race in Naperville. This community event raised more than $35,000 and welcomed over 350 attendees.

The event invited participants of all ages and abilities to design and race their own colorfully decorated "Pumpkin Racers" in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition. A total of 86 Pumpkin Racers competed across multiple heat categories, including Community, High School Students, Business, and Turning Pointe classroom students.

Participants created their Pumpkin Racers by purchasing Race Kits which are assembled, packaged, and shipped by adult employees with autism. This year, approximately 662 kits were sold and shipped nationwide. Turning Pointe employs individuals year-round to assemble components (wheels, axles, bearings, wingnuts, and zip ties) and manage shipments.

"Turning Pointe Autism Foundation continues to invest in and seek opportunities to grow our employment program for individuals with autism," said Executive Director Carrie Provenzale. "This year alone, we trained and employed more than a dozen adults. Of all our enterprise activities—like coffee sales and t-shirt designs—the Pumpkin Race Kits are the most unique product for the entire neurodiverse team to be a part of."

Provenzale added, "The foundation also has partnerships with Two Brothers Coffee Roasters and Made to Inspire T-shirts. In addition, partnerships with Walgreens and the Made to Inspire Café, located within Lexus of Naperville, provide community-based employment training for additional individuals. We are extremely proud to partner with businesses that value and benefit from the contributions of our adults."

Funds raised from the Pumpkin Race support the foundation's adult services offering a variety of employment programs.

For more information, visit https://turningpointeautismfoundation.org.

About Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation strives to raise the standard of educational, therapeutic, and social engagement supports for children, teens, and adults with autism. Its success is driven by strong partnerships with leading autism research experts, Illinois school districts, employment training partners, donors, and volunteers—all working together to build a thriving, inclusive future for individuals learning with autism.

Visit https://turningpointeautismfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Marie Lazzara

JJR Marketing

630-400-3361

[email protected]

SOURCE Turning Pointe Autism Foundation