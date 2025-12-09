Turning Resolutions Into Reservations: 91% of Americans Plan To Travel in 2026, Marriott Bonvoy Survey Reveals

As Americans gear up for a year of exploration, the leading travel brand is giving five lucky winners a chance to win 1 million Marriott Bonvoy points.

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans set their intentions for the new year, a recent survey¹ from hospitality leader Marriott Bonvoy ® reveals that 91% of Americans plan to travel in 2026, and nearly half (49%) say they want to travel more than they did in 2025. The findings reflect a broader cultural trend toward moments that carry lasting meaning. A majority may be swapping shopping carts for suitcases in the new year, with two-thirds (67%) saying they're prioritizing experiences such as travel over material purchases in 2026.

Turning Resolutions Into Reservations

Americans are chasing deeper connections, immersive journeys, and a renewed sense of well-being when it comes to their 2026 travel goals, with more than half (55%) saying they hope to spend more time with loved ones, and many (46%) saying they look forward to trying new dining experiences when traveling in the coming year. Carving out time to rest and recharge may also be a priority, as 57% say it is the most meaningful benefit they experience through travel. Nearby adventures and convenience are top of mind, with domestic road trips and local weekend getaways (44% each) topping 2026 travel wish lists.

To help travelers turn resolutions into reservations in the new year, Marriott Bonvoy is launching the Marriott Bonvoy New Year's Eve Sweepstakes, awarding 1 million Marriott Bonvoy points to five Marriott Bonvoy members. Whether it's a bucket list trip to The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa , a restorative escape to Postcard Cabins Eastern Catskills , a family reunion at AC Hotel Burlington , or a culinary adventure at Renaissance Nashville Downtown , the prize offers flexibility for winners to design a year of travel that fits their goals. From Dec. 22 to Jan. 1, Marriott Bonvoy members can enter at MarriottMillionPoints.com .2 Free to join, Marriott Bonvoy's award-winning travel program lets members earn points through travel and everyday purchases and redeem them for stays across thousands of hotels, exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments , local experiences, and more.

"Many Americans are heading into the new year wanting to travel more than they did this past year, fueled by a desire for deeper connection, new discoveries, and more meaningful experiences. Marriott Bonvoy is uniquely positioned to help bring those plans to life," said Mandy Gill, Managing Vice President, Brands, Marketing, and Digital, U.S. and Canada at Marriott International. "With the chance to win 1 million points — enough to fund unforgettable getaways, bucket list adventures, or dozens of nights across our variety of brands — we're giving travelers the opportunity to turn their travel dreams into reality across our global portfolio."

In addition, the survey data shows that hotel loyalty programs are important, helping travelers turn their travel resolutions into reality. More than half (52%) of Americans are currently enrolled in at least one hotel loyalty program, and these memberships may be essential for them to reach their travel goals. Nearly half (49%) cite a smart way to save money on travel as one of the biggest benefits of hotel loyalty programs, and 80% say they believe the programs make it easier to turn travel desires into reality through perks such as free stays and upgrades. Millennials (ages 29-44) show strong commitment to their time away, with 70% saying they would rather give up dining out for six months than give up a vacation.

With over 9,700 properties, Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of hotels offers endless opportunities to turn points into memories, such as:

The Marriott Bonvoy New Year's Eve Sweepstakes coincides with Marriott Bonvoy's integration into "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026," inspiring viewers to make travel their lasting new year's resolution. The annual special airs Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EST and the next day on Hulu. Creator-led content and Times Square out-of-home will amplify the campaign and drive audiences to the sweepstakes.

For more details or to enter the Marriott Bonvoy New Year's Eve Sweepstakes, visit MarriottMillionPoints.com . To explore Marriott Bonvoy's full portfolio of hotels and experiences, visit Marriott.com .

1This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Marriott Bonvoy from November 18-20, 2025, among 2,090 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,049 are hotel loyalty program members. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

2No purchase necessary. Open to Marriott Bonvoy members who are legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C., at least 18+. Begins 5:00 a.m. ET on 12/22/25; ends 4:59 a.m. ET on 1/1/26. For Official Rules, visit MarriottMillionPoints.com .

