Turning Rock Majority Exits AmeriQual

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock") announces the majority exit of AmeriQual Group Holdings, LLC ("AmeriQual" or the "Company") through a growth recapitalization. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, AmeriQual is a privately held food company that develops, packages and distributes high quality, shelf-stable, refrigerated and frozen foods, sauces and condiments for branded food companies, government agencies, educational institutions and other customers. AmeriQual is majority owned by the Harlan family, which has a long history of success in food related investments.

"Turning Rock was honored to be a part of the Harlan's 2021 acquisition financing of AmeriQual which enabled the company to acquire a transformational business, to invest in technology to augment its production lines, as well to focus on team expansion and widened product offerings," said Turning Rock Chief Operating Officer (COO) John Hamilton.

Harlan Bakeries President Hugh Harlan said, "Turning Rock was a great partner and helped us achieve growth at a critical time for our business. We appreciate their investment, which set us up for an exciting future."

"The existing management of AmeriQual, led by President Dennis Straub, has built an exceptional business," said Sam Gilliss, Senior Vice President at Turning Rock Partners. "The management team has decades of expertise and a commitment to scaling the business. They care about the quality of their product, the integrity of business line expansion and active community engagement."

AmeriQual Group President Dennis Straub added, "AmeriQual continues to expand its capabilities and diversify its business over time. We thank Turning Rock Partners for their assistance in allowing us to continue to invest in the long-term growth and automation of our business."

Turning Rock was advised by Todd Bowen of Greenberg Traurig. Carlos Gil served as Senior Advisor to Turning Rock Partners on its original financing.

About Turning Rock Partners

Turning Rock Partners pursues debt, equity and hybrid investments in lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: www.turningrockpartners.com or call our offices at: 212-207-2390. For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact [email protected].

About Harlan Bakeries, LLC

Headquartered in Avon, IN, Harlan Bakeries is a privately owned family company, celebrating its 30th year in business. The company is a leader in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high quality fresh and frozen bagels, breads, pies, cakes and other bakery related products that are sold to major retail chains, grocery stores, consumer packaged goods companies and food distributors through the United States and Canada.

About AmeriQual Group Holdings, LLC

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, AmeriQual is a privately owned company. It is a leader in the development, packaging and distribution of high quality, shelf-stable, refrigerated and frozen foods, sauces and condiments for branded food companies, federal, state and local government agencies and a number of educational and other institutions.

SOURCE Turning Rock Partners