Turning Rock Partners Announces Asset Purchase with Aligned Partner AerFin Limited

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a private investment firm based in New York, announces a new asset-backed financing of three Airbus A320neo airframes in partnership with AerFin Limited ("AerFin"), a global leader in aircraft and engine parts aftermarket solutions.

"We're excited to partner with AerFin on this transaction which demonstrates Turning Rock's ability to originate, and structure differentiated investments backed by tangible assets," said Sha Khoja, Head of Credit at Turning Rock Partners, "This investment underscores TRP's continued focus on sourcing opportunities in asset-heavy sectors where capital inefficiencies and market dislocation create compelling entry points."

Under the terms of the transaction, the assets will be integrated into a structured revenue pooling arrangement under which AerFin will manage the teardown, maintenance, and parts distribution processes.

"This partnership reflects the confidence investors have in AerFin's ability to maximize value from next-generation assets like the A320neo," said Simon Goodson, CEO of AerFin. "Our technical expertise and proven track record in strategic asset monetization enable us to deliver efficient, sustainable solutions that unlock value and create long-term benefits for our partners."

ORIX Aviation served as transaction advisor and provided technical inspection services to Turning Rock. Holland & Knight served as legal counsel and Deloitte served as accounting and tax advisor. TRP Senior Advisor Michael Platt reviewed the financing.

