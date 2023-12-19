Turning Rock Partners Provides Growth Investment to Best Friends Pet Care

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a New York-based private investment firm, has provided a growth investment to Best Friends Pet Care (the "Company"). Best Friends Pet Care is a high growth, privately held business headquartered in Norwalk, CT with a geographically diversified portfolio of pet care facilities. The Company was founded in 1995 with the goal of providing first-class pet care to fully accommodate evolving pet parent needs.

The Company is a leading employee-owned provider of premium pet services including boarding, grooming, training, and doggy day camp. As a stable tenant in several diversified real estate footprints through which it provides top tier pet care services, the business model resonates in its communities. The Company has expanded to more than 40 locations across 18 states, operating as one of the only independent providers in the industry with significant regional scale and nationwide reach. The Company benefits from experienced management, high quality services and a hybrid strategy of organic and acquisitive growth.

"Best Friends is an attractive investment for Turning Rock because it is Employee Owned Certified, which gives employees a direct incentive to work hard and take pride in what they do," said Turning Rock's President Saba Ahmad. "The Company being employee owned demonstrates a high degree of alignment and the management also has extensive industry experience, coming to Best Friends from Petco. This combination was appealing to TRP."

Existing shareholders also participated in the new round of capital.

"The investment from Turning Rock will enable the Company to expand its footprint across the nation and aggressively pursue its acquisition strategies," said Best Friends CEO Jared Pinsker. "The funding comes at a pivotal time of growth for our pet care company. There have never been more pets in homes than there are today, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Turning Rock to increase our presence and continue to enhance our brand on the national level with our world class services."

Turning Rock was advised on the transaction by Milbank LLP for legal, Bennett Thrasher for accounting, BDO USA, LLC for tax advisory, Lockton Companies on insurance, Silver Regulatory Associates on ESG/DEI, and Senior Advisors Carlos Gil and Mitchell Marrow.

About Turning Rock Partners:

Turning Rock Partners (TRP) targets debt, equity and hybrid investments in underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: www.turningrockpartners.com. For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact [email protected].

About Best Friends Pet Care

Founded in 1990 and currently employee-owned, Best Friends Pet Care has enjoyed "leader of the pack" status for more than 30 years. With over 40 locations, including Walt Disney World, Best Friends provides customers with the absolute best pet care in a convenient and friendly atmosphere where safety, comfort, and fun are at the core of their high-quality boarding, Doggy Day Camp, grooming, and training services with full transparency, great communication with pet parents, the latest advances in safety, and a caring staff that loves your pet as much as they love their own.

For more information, visit www.bestfriendspetcare.com and find the location near you for Best Friends Doggy Daycare (& Spa) services.

