Turning Rock Partners Recognized as a Best Company for DE&I in Specialty Finance by ABF Journal

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Turning Rock Partners is honored to be recognized by ABF Journal for our DE&I practices as we view these as essential values that drive our firm's long-term success," said Saba Ahmad, President of Turning Rock Partners. "DE&I factors into how we manage our firm, as well as our investment strategy. We believe that an investment firm can strive to generate best-in-class investment results while supporting a diverse and inclusive work environment."

Turning Rock recently published its first Diversity and Social Responsibility Report, which highlights its work around key DE&I issues at both the firm and its portfolio companies. The firm also publishes demographic statistics and progress on its DE&I initiatives each year at its annual general meeting. TRP is a founding signatory of the Institutional Limited Partners Association's Diversity in Action Initiative, which brings together limited partners and general partners who share a commitment to advancing DE&I in the private equity and credit industry.

"Turning Rock Partners has earned its well-deserved honor as one of ABF Journal's first-ever Best Companies in Specialty Finance award recipients in the DE&I category. Turning Rock's consistent commitment to advance DE&I initiative within the firm as well as with its partners and portfolio companies is truly exemplary," said Rita Garwood, Editor-in-Chief of ABF Journal.

About Turning Rock Partners

Turning Rock Partners (TRP) targets debt, equity and hybrid investments in underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: www.turningrockpartners.com. For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact [email protected].

