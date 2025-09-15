TurningPoint Increases Staff to Deliver Critical Wireless Managed Mobility Services for Federal Agencies

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As increased oversight and budget uncertainty continue to impact operations in the federal government, more agencies are turning to managed solutions to help alleviate their resource constraints.

TurningPoint is ready to meet this need with a full-service Managed Mobility solution that provides:

Access to multiple carriers

A configurable web portal

Expert program management and oversight

Robust service desk support

"For over two decades, TurningPoint has been a trusted partner to federal agencies, delivering managed mobility and telecommunications solutions that drive efficiency, enhance security, and reduce costs," said David Hughes, co-founder and Managing Partner. "The success of these programs rests on a deep understanding of our customers' unique environments and a commitment to excellence, which is proven by our CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 5 rating."

TurningPoint's value proposition for government is built upon these key pillars:

Extensive Experience in Wireless Device and Service Management: TurningPoint has proven experience managing programs for agencies of all sizes, including over 200,000 devices for a single federal agency. We ensure the best value for our clients through strategic sourcing, rate plan optimization and access to the latest market offerings.

Proactive contract management: We actively manage contracts to ensure our clients have continuous access to emerging technology and the best coverage with a procurement path that keeps their inventory and pricing current and most advantageous.

Comprehensive Telecommunications Expense Management (TEMS): TurningPoint's Network Inventory and Optimization Solution (NiOS) provides end-to-end device lifecycle management and ordering capabilities for a full range of assets from mobile to satellite. The platform features comprehensive billing reconciliation, insightful executive dashboards, and robust reporting capabilities.

Secure, Centralized Management Portal: The NiOS platform offers a robust, secure, and highly available web-based portal. Designed to be carrier-agnostic and configurable, NiOS enables seamless order processing, inventory tracking, and detailed reporting, all while adhering to stringent federal security standards, including FedRAMP, FIPS 140-2, and Section 508 compliance.

Efficient, Scalable, and Responsive Service Desk Support: TurningPoint delivers comprehensive service desk capabilities, as demonstrated by our ongoing management of a large federal government customer's help desk, which fields an average of 3.8 million calls and resolves over 11,000 tickets monthly, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery for critical operations.

Seamless Transition Services: TurningPoint has a strong track record of executing technically excellent and seamless transitions for large-scale telecommunications contracts.

Advanced Mobile Device Management (MDM): TurningPoint provides tiered MDM support, covering device provisioning, policy enforcement, and application management. We integrate with existing agency systems and support various device platforms to ensure secure and efficient mobile operations for federal agencies.

Commitment to Wireless Security: TurningPoint is deeply committed to robust security for all wireless and telecommunications solutions. Holding a CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 5 rating, the company ensures compliance with stringent federal security standards. TurningPoint's websites have also been graded A+ by one of our federal government customer's IT security teams.

By combining our expertise in Managed Mobility, Help Desk solutions, TEMS, System Integration, and IT Professional Services, TurningPoint continues to be a strategic partner for government agencies, helping them achieve cost savings, program efficiency, and timely access to cutting-edge IT and telecommunications tools.

About Turning Point Global Solutions:

TurningPoint is an award-winning software engineering and professional IT services firm dedicated to delivering innovative solutions to government and commercial clients. With a focus on program management, enterprise architecture, and telecommunications expense management, TurningPoint leverages its deep industry expertise and proprietary technologies to drive efficiency, enhance security, and achieve measurable results for its customers. The company is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for services. TurningPoint is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management, ISO 20000:2018 certified for IT service management systems, and ISO 27001:2013 certified for data center hosting. Learn more at tpgsi.com.

