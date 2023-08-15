Turnkey Consulting promotes Cavan Arrowsmith to UK managing director, Freddie Fleetham to CFO, and Tom Venables to US solutions director

Risk management company builds on its roots with internal promotions as it broadens global growth ambitions

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk management specialist, Turnkey Consulting, has announced three major promotions as it continues to evolve the global depth and scale of its business.

Cavan Arrowsmith moves up to become UK managing director, having worked at Turnkey for four years, most recently as sales and marketing director; overall he has 15 years of experience in the IT security and risk management industry.

He will oversee the day-to-day running and expansion of UK operations as Turnkey UK integrates more fully with the company's teams around the world. He takes over from Turnkey's founder, Richard Hunt who, as CEO, will continue to expand his focus on building the global capacity of the business.

Freddie Fleetham takes up the newly created global role of CFO for the Turnkey Group, having been the company's finance director since May 2022. Prior to that he held various financial positions at multinational consulting company Capgemini.

Solutions director Tom Venables has been at Turnkey for 15 years; currently based in the UK, he will join the US team as the company continues to expand its North American footprint under the leadership of Brian MacFarland.

Hunt says: "With a global outlook since day one, Turnkey has continually looked to expand its horizons while retaining the people-based culture and core values that have been instrumental in our success throughout almost 20 years in business. It is vital that we maintain this broad outlook; Cavan, Freddie and Tom each bring in-depth knowledge of both the organization and the industry, along with the unique skillsets that we pride ourselves on fostering within the company. This enables us to develop as a company and continue to tackle the challenges faced by our clients."

About Turnkey Consulting

Turnkey Consulting's mission is to make the world a safer place to do business. A specialist risk and security company, it combines business consulting with technical implementation to supply information security solutions that support systems running complex ERP and business critical solutions. Turnkey focuses on delivering specialized services around risk, security, and identity management, working with service providers, audit partners and clients directly to provide the security controls and solutions that safeguard and complement the implementation of enterprise systems. Clients include some of the world's largest blue-chip companies alongside systems integrators and several government agencies.

The company was established in 2004 and has offices in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and the US.

