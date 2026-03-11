TurnOnGreen and TESCO Partner to Deploy DC Fast Charging Infrastructure Across Indiana Key Travel Corridors.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) ("TurnOnGreen" or the "Company"), in partnership with Total Energy Solutions Company, LLC ("TESCO"), today announced the planned deployment of high-power DC fast charging ("DCFC") infrastructure across three strategic locations in Indiana.

The project includes installation of TurnOnGreen's 240kW DC fast charging units, delivering a total of 10 high-speed charging ports across the three sites. The TurnOnGreen platform supports rapid charging for passenger vehicles and fleet operators, positioning these locations as key nodes within Indiana's expanding EV corridor network.

The deployment is supported by funding from Drive Clean Indiana's EV infrastructure programs, which reimburse eligible project costs upon installation, commissioning, and public accessibility. By leveraging grant funding and strategic site partnerships, TurnOnGreen and TESCO are expanding their DCFC footprint while maintaining disciplined capital deployment and accelerating potential revenue generation.

The selected sites serve high-traffic travel corridors and commercial activity centers:

JJ's Travel Plaza – A 24-hour fueling destination located along US 31.

– A 24-hour fueling destination located along US 31. The Beef House Restaurant and Dinner Theatre – A high-traffic destination along the I-74 corridor.

– A high-traffic destination along the I-74 corridor. Battery Innovation Center – A nationally recognized advanced battery research facility.

Together, these sites create scalable EV infrastructure designed to support long-term utilization growth as EV adoption continues to expand across the Midwest.

"The deployment of our 240kW high-power charging systems across these Indiana locations represents another milestone in TurnOnGreen's infrastructure growth strategy," said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen. "We remain focused on disciplined capital deployment, strategic partnerships, and scalable installations designed to support durable recurring revenue opportunities."

Kris Bowen, CEO of TESCO, added, "Our collaboration with Drive Clean Indiana and TurnOnGreen enables us to deploy reliable, high-speed charging solutions in critical travel corridors. These installations support Indiana's growing EV ecosystem while expanding publicly accessible charging capacity."

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen headquarters are located in San Jose, California; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

About Tesco

Total Energy Solutions Company, (TESCO) is a multi-disciplined Woman Owned Business Enterprise based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and a sole proprietor limited liability company. Founded in 2004, TESCO began as a consulting firm assisting companies with adopting energy efficiency measures. Since that time, they have added divisions for crane rentals, electrical distribution and control equipment, site and civil engineering, and most recently a division for the distribution and integration of EV chargers for passenger cars and fleet vehicles. Learn more at www.tesco-solutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, future use of the Company's management software; planned capital deployment, strategic partnerships, and scalable installations; and the growing needs of charging stations to meet Indiana's anticipated EV growth.

Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement publicly in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could make actual results differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at https://www.TurnOnGreen.com/.

