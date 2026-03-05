TurnOnGreen Completes EV Charging Project at Hi-Desert Medical Center with Grant Funding from the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) ("TurnOnGreen" or the "Company"), today announced the completion of a new electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure project at Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree, California. The project was funded through the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District's ("MDAQMD") Zero-Emission Infrastructure Program.

The Zero-Emission Infrastructure Program is an incentive initiative designed to encourage local entities within the MDAQMD region to install EV charging stations and expand public and private charging access.

The new project installation includes high-powered, networked, 48-amp, Level 2 chargers that hospital employees, patients, and visitors can access through the TurnOnGreen proprietary app, RFID cards, or by scanning a unique QR code displayed on each unit. The chargers are owned and operated by TurnOnGreen under a site licensing agreement and are integrated with TurnOnGreen's cloud-based management platform, enabling real-time monitoring, usage tracking, and secure payment processing.

This project marks a key milestone in expanding sustainable transportation infrastructure within healthcare facilities across California and improves access to EV charging in Joshua Tree, a popular tourist destination in the Mojave Desert region.

"We are thrilled to complete this project with Hi-Desert Medical Center and with the support of the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District," said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen. "Providing accessible and reliable EV charging in healthcare settings benefits medical staff and patients while advancing regional air quality goals and California's broader transition to sustainable transportation."

"The funding from the Zero-Emission Infrastructure Program demonstrates how public-private partnerships can accelerate the deployment of EV charging infrastructure," said Amos Kohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TurnOnGreen. "We remain committed to delivering turnkey charging solutions that generate recurring revenue and long-term environmental impact."

TurnOnGreen provides scalable EV charging solutions for residential, commercial, and fleet applications across North America. The Company's integrated hardware, software, and network services enable municipalities, healthcare providers, and property owners to monetize, monitor, and report EV charger usage. TurnOnGreen charging systems meet rigorous industry standards, are ENERGY STAR® certified, and are backed by internationally recognized safety and performance certifications.

For more information on TurnOnGreen's product line, please visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI), designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, top-quality power products for mission-critical, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen headquarters are located in San Jose, California; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated infrastructure expansion, growth of access to EV charging facilities, potential future revenues, the transition to sustainable transportation, and the potential long-term impacts of the Company's products.

Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties that could make actual results differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. All filings are available at https://www.sec.gov/ and the Company's website at https://www.turnongreen.com/.

