SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) ("TurnOnGreen" or the "Company"), today announced the completion of an electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure project for Foster City ("Foster City") in San Mateo County, California.

TurnOnGreen Works with the City of Foster City to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

The project includes multiple EVP1100 48-amp/11 kW high-powered, networked Level 2 EV charging stations capable of delivering approximately 35–40 miles of driving range per hour of charging. Foster City will utilize TurnOnGreen's cloud-based charging management software to remotely operate the chargers, monitor energy usage, generate activity reports, and track charging sessions.

This new EV charging infrastructure supports the sustainability initiatives outlined in the City's Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce community-wide emissions to nearly 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. The chargers are available exclusively to residents of The Pilgrim, a workforce housing community located at 501 Pilgrim Drive in Foster City.

"We are excited to partner with Foster City to support its ambitious sustainability goals by delivering affordable, reliable, and customizable EV charging solutions," said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen. "These chargers will help simplify the transition to electric mobility for Foster City residents."

TurnOnGreen provides scalable EV charging solutions for residential, commercial, and fleet applications across North America. The Company's EV charging hardware, management software, and network services enable municipalities, businesses, and property owners to monitor, manage, and monetize EV charging usage. TurnOnGreen's charging systems are ENERGY STAR® certified, meet rigorous industry standards, and are backed by internationally recognized safety and performance certifications.

"The installation of these EV chargers, including van-accessible spaces for vehicles displaying disability placards, provides residents of our workforce housing property with convenient and affordable charging options," said Sofia Mangalam, Community Development Director for Foster City. "We are also grateful to Peninsula Clean Energy for its incentive program and technical assistance in supporting this project."

According to the California Energy Commission, more than 1.01 million public and shared private chargers will be required to support a projected 7.1 million passenger plug-in EVs in California by 2030.1

