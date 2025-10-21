Turo launches a new alternative to leasing and financing a vehicle that reimagines car ownership

The new offering gives consumers months-long car access without the burdens of traditional ownership

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo , the world's largest car sharing marketplace, today launched an affordable, convenient, low-commitment alternative to traditional car ownership.

This new offering features a seamless way to browse thousands of makes and models available to book for a month or more, as well as the flexibility to extend or shorten bookings whenever you want. Consumers will also be able to pay for their bookings in monthly installments and will see all-inclusive pricing up front, removing any surprise costs that come with traditional car ownership, like routine maintenance, down payments, and depreciation.

Turo is addressing a consumer shift toward favoring car access over car ownership because of increased sticker prices, insurance premiums, and repair costs. According to a recent survey , 57% of American car owners are interested in accessing a vehicle for extended periods without the financial burden of ownership. Reflecting this trend, trips lasting three or more months are Turo's fastest growing segment January to September 2025 with triple digit year over year growth.

"A car should be a symbol of freedom, but it's become a source of financial stress for many. We're here to change that," says Tim Rossanis, SVP of Turo US. "Turo gives car shoppers a new, more flexible way to access the exact car they need, for as long as they need it, without the headache of multi-year leases. For our host community, it's a powerful new way to sustain steady cash flow and grow their businesses. It's a win-win for all."

By providing a new low-commitment alternative to car ownership, Turo empowers car shoppers to skip the dealership and access a vehicle of their choice directly from their phone, all from the comfort of their own home. The launch of these new features advances Turo's mission to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use by helping consumers meet their mobility needs through existing vehicles, rather than contributing to the mass production of cars that sit idle 95% of the time. As one of the most flexible options on the market, Turo is expanding its disruptive business model beyond short term car rental and challenging the conventions of traditional car ownership.

You can now book trips for a month or more on Turo across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. To learn more and explore cars, visit turo.com/home/monthly .

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace, where you can rent the perfect car for wherever you're going from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France. Flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, you can skip the rental car counter and choose from an extraordinary, totally unique selection of nearby vehicles shared by local hosts. Entrepreneurs can take the wheel of their futures by becoming hosts and building car-sharing businesses on Turo, leveraging our established platform to scale their businesses to meet their goals.

With an unwavering mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use, Turo unlocks the hidden value in idle and underutilized assets, empowering anyone to get in the driver's seat. Find your drive® on Turo.

To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com .

