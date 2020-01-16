"Turtle Odyssey 3D," Splashes Into The California Science Center IMAX Theater February 7, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Odyssey, a Definition Films production, narrated by Russell Crowe, distributed by SK Films will be released at the California Science Center IMAX Theater on February 7, 2020.

Turtle Odyssey explores the unique lifecycle of an Australian green sea turtle named Bunji and her incredible journey across the open ocean. The film follows Bunji the green sea turtle from a hatchling into adulthood as she swims thousands of miles, meets incredible creatures and has some really wild encounters. She will eventually migrate, with mysterious precision, back to the very beach where she was born – to lay her own eggs that are the foundation of the next generation.

"We are tremendously excited to release Turtle Odyssey at the California Science Center. Having Russell Crowe's engaging voice combined with the immersive Giant Screen format, this movie will take audiences on an unforgettable journey," said Wendy MacKeigan, SK Films.

"We are pleased to bring Turtle Odyssey to our theater and share this wonderful story along with the importance of protecting these special creatures who inhabit the planet with us," said Jeffrey N. Rudolph, President and CEO of the California Science Center. Rudolph continued, "Guests will be able to enhance their experience by visiting our Ecosystems kelp forest where they can enjoy seeing nearly 1,000 diverse marine animals."

Sea turtles are some of Earth's most ancient and majestic creatures. For over 100 million years, they have traversed the seas, enduring mass extinctions and playing critical roles in maintaining food webs. There are only half as many turtles in the ocean than a hundred years ago, and the biggest threat to their survival is not life in the wild, but in sharing their world with humans.

About SK Films

SK Films is an award-winning content provider and a global leader in the IMAX®/Giant Screen industry. SK works across various genres and platforms, including theatrical, television and digital media, with a special emphasis on creating high impact natural history and science related content. SK has a reputation as one of the most accomplished and respected producers and distributors supplying 3D, 2D and Dome product to IMAX and other Giant Screen theatres worldwide, with a mission to entertain and inspire audiences and immerse them in the awe and wonder of the world we live in. For more information, please visit www.SKFilms.ca

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films.

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. For recorded information, including IMAX show times, call 323.SCIENCE (323.724-3623). IMAX ticket prices range from $6.75 to $8.95. For advance ticket purchases, group rates, or to make reservations for any visiting group of 15 or more (required), call 213.744-2019. Cash only parking is available in the guest lot at Figueroa and 39th/Exposition Park Drive at $12 per car, and $30 for commercial buses or oversize vehicles. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. For further information, please visit our website at www.californiasciencecenter.org.

Media Contacts:





Boutique Publicity: California Science Center: Ariana Swan | (818)305-6053 x2 Paula Wagner | (213) 744-2144 ariana@boutiquepublicity.com pwagner@californiasciencecenter.org



Risa Chapnick | (818) 305-6053 x1

risa@boutiquepublicity.com



SOURCE California Science Center Foundation

Related Links

https://californiasciencecenter.org

