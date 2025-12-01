Turvo Appoints Gabrielle Hill as Chief Customer Officer to Accelerate Customer Success and Enterprise Delivery Excellence

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, LLC ("Turvo" or "the Company"), provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain, today announced the appointment of Gabrielle Gorham Hill as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Hill brings more than 20 years of proven leadership in professional services, enterprise software delivery, and customer success, with a track record of scaling global services organizations and consistently delivering exceptional customer outcomes.

Turvo Appoints Gabrielle Hill as Chief Customer Officer

In this role, Hill will oversee Turvo's Customer Success, Professional Services, and Support organizations. She will be responsible for strengthening customer engagement, elevating implementation excellence, optimizing service delivery processes, and ensuring every Turvo customer realizes maximum value.

"Gabrielle is an extraordinary customer leader with deep experience transforming enterprise services organizations and building high-performing global teams," said Billy Sarracino, CEO of Turvo. "Her ability to anticipate customer needs, drive operational rigor, and foster trust with executives across complex engagements makes her an ideal fit for Turvo as we scale into our next phase of growth."

Hill joins Turvo from FIS, where she led Global Professional Services for the company's commercial loan servicing solutions, steering the delivery organization through complex enterprise implementations for large financial institutions and strengthening execution discipline across global teams.

Prior to that, Hill served as Vice President of Services for the Americas & EMEA at CloudSense, where she increased employee engagement, exceeded revenue and margin targets, and improved project predictability through operational optimization. Previously, Hill spent 13 years at ION Group (formerly Allegro Development) in a series of increasingly senior roles—including Managing Director, Americas, and ultimately Chief of Staff to the CEO. She orchestrated enterprise-level strategic initiatives, managed global energy software implementations, partnered with system integrators, and acted as a trusted advisor to both internal and customer executives. In her earlier career, Hill held leadership and consulting roles at Hyphen Solutions and Allegro Development, where she established herself as an expert in natural gas marketing and logistics, complex implementations, and customer lifecycle excellence.

"Turvo is solving some of the toughest challenges in the supply chain with its next-generation TMS, unmatched visibility, and real-time collaboration," said Gabrielle Hill. "I'm excited to join a company that is redefining how brokers, shippers, carriers and their customers work together. I look forward to empowering our teams and partners to deliver extraordinary customer value at scale."

Hill holds a BBA in Logistics & Supply Chain Management from the University of North Texas and a Certification in Negotiation Mastery from Harvard Business School Online. She is an active member of the Energy Society of Texas and 100 Women of Lake Highlands.

About Turvo

Turvo provides a collaborative Transportation Management System (TMS) application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo Collaboration Cloud connects freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers, and carriers to unite supply chain ecosystems, delivering outstanding customer experiences, real-time collaboration, and accelerated growth. The technology unifies internal and external systems, providing one end-to-end solution that streamlines operations, enhances analytics, and automates business processes while eliminating redundant manual tasks. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers and shippers, as well as small to mid-sized freight brokers. Turvo is based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Hyderabad, India. To learn more visit www.turvo.com .

Media Contact:

Samantha Foley

214-263-3547

[email protected]

SOURCE Turvo