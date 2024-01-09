TUSK Advises Gentle Dental World in its partnership to Dental Care Alliance, a portfolio company of Harvest Partners and Mubadala Capital

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK"), the premier dental-focused M&A Advisor, advised Gentle Dental World in its sale to Dental Care Alliance, a portfolio company of Harvest Partners and Mubadala Capital. The transaction was led by Josh Swearingen, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions, and Kevin Cumbus, President of TUSK. Alex Cherniavsky spearheaded the diligence and analytics effort, for TUSK.

Gentle Dental World has served the Queens, New York Community for over 20 years after being established by the Knopov family. Under the leadership of Dr. Marianna Knopov, her husband, Mr. David Knopov, and son, Garry Knopov, Gentle Dental World has continued to provide dental care as one of the premier dental practices in New York.

Mr. David Knopov, Co-founder of Gentle Dental World shared, "The TUSK team was phenomenal throughout the entire process. Josh, Kevin, and Alex were there at every step of the process, ensuring we received the best deal for the great business our family has built."

Mr. Garry Knopov continued, "We are thankful for the relentless and professional attitude TUSK brought to the table. They understood what our families' goals were with the transaction and ensured we were able to confidently achieve them through the partnership with Dental Care Alliance."

Josh Swearingen shared, "The Knopov family has built a fantastic business. It was a privilege to be able to aid the Gentle Dental World team through the sale of their life's work."

David Pegg, Chief Growth Officer at Dental Care Alliance, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Gentle Dental World to Dental Care Alliance. Dr. Marianna Knopov, Mr. David Knopov, and Mr. Garry Knopov have built a renowned practice with a great team. We are looking forward to working with the Gentle Dental World team and providing the necessary resources to continue the growth trajectory."

About Gentle Dental World

Gentle Dental World is a leading dental practice in the Queens, New York area. Gentle Dental World was founded by the Knopov family over 20 years ago and continues to provide premier dental care to the communities of Queens and surrounding areas. For more information, visit: https://www.queenssmile.com/

About Dental Care Alliance

Dental Care Alliance is a large dental support organization in the U.S. With more than 400 locations in 23 states, Dental Care Alliance has been supporting dental professionals for over 30 years. For more information, visit https://www.dentalcarealliance.net .

About TUSK Partners

TUSK provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 150+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com .

SOURCE TUSK Partners