TUSK Practice Sales Advises Central Park West Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics in its Partnership to MB2 Dental, a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK"), the premier healthcare-focused M&A Advisor, advised Central Park West Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics in its partnership to MB2 Dental a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners. The transaction was led by Josh Swearingen, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Practice Sales. Alex Cherniavsky and Taylor Adams spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Central Park West Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, founded by husband-and-wife duo Dr. Robert Peracchia and Dr. Eva Maestre, has provided premier dental care to New York City for over two decades. Under their leadership, the multi-location practice has built a strong reputation for excellence in pediatric and orthodontic dental services, leaving a lasting impact on countless patients.

Dr. Robert Peracchia, Co-Founder of Central Park West Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics commented, "TUSK brought a level of professionalism and industry insight that gave us confidence every step of the way. Their ability to understand the unique value of our practice and highlight that to potential buyers was crucial in achieving a successful outcome. Their hands-on approach meant they were always available to address our concerns, and we felt supported throughout the entire sale process."

"TUSK delivered fantastic results throughout the entirety of the process. TUSK's attention to detail and ability to connect us with the right partner in MB2 Dental enabled us to confidently move forward, knowing our legacy is in good hands." Dr. Eva Maestre continued.

Jake Berry, Chief Development Officer at MB2 Dental, commented, "Dr. Peracchia and Dr. Maestre have built a remarkable practice with a patient-centered approach that aligns perfectly with our vision at MB2 Dental. We are excited to welcome Central Park West Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics into our growing network and look forward to supporting its continued success."

About Central Park West Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

Central Park West Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is a premier dental practice serving the New York City community. Founded by Dr. Robert Peracchia and Dr. Eva Maestre, the practice offers a full spectrum of pediatric and orthodontic services, with a commitment to providing high-quality care to patients in a family-friendly environment. For more information, visit: https://cpwsmile.com

About MB2 Dental

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, MB2 Dental was founded in 2007 as America's first and fastest Dental Partnership Organization (DPO). As dentists who invest in dentists, MB2 partners with hundreds of dentists across the nation, and is always looking for the right doctor partners to join the movement. https://mb2dental.com/about/

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit www.TuskPracticeSales.com.

SOURCE TUSK Practice Sales