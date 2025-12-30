TUSK Practice Sales Strengthens its Healthcare M&A Advisory Services in 2025 with New Partnerships & Renewed Market Momentum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") wraps 2025 as a year defined by disciplined execution, healthcare industry resilience, and a continued commitment to healthcare practice owners. In 2025, TUSK represented over 90 healthcare providers across 12 states in the sale of their practices, including seven multi-location groups, and completed transactions with 16 unique buyers across the healthcare landscape.

Delivering Results for Healthcare Practice Owners in an Evolving Market

The healthcare M&A environment in 2025 rewarded resilience. Many practice owners navigated headwinds tied to the economic and policy backdrop, including a higher interest rate environment and cost pressures that impacted operating performance for businesses across the country. In this setting, buyers leaned further into diligence, underwriting discipline, and clear proof of durability.

Outcomes increasingly depended on preparation, clarity, and the ability to run a competitive process that attracted multiple qualified buyers. On average, TUSK brought 5+ offers to the table for our clients, helping owners evaluate not only valuation, but also structure, certainty, and long-term alignment.

Expanding Leadership with Three New Partners

TUSK also marked a major milestone in 2025 with the addition of three new partners: Alex Cherniavsky, Managing Director of Analytics; Ryan Mingus, Managing Director of Business Development; and Austin Truitt, Director of Marketing.

Alex, Ryan, and Austin are tenured TUSK leaders who have helped shape the firm's operating standards and client experience over multiple years. Their promotions reflect a long-term commitment to building a platform that consistently delivers best-in-class analytics, disciplined process execution, and a trusted market presence for practice owners navigating a once-in-a-career decision.

"Each of our new partners has played an instrumental role in raising the bar at TUSK," said Kevin Cumbus, President and Founder of TUSK Practice Sales. "They lead with honor, they care deeply about our clients, and they've helped build the capabilities behind our execution. This partnership is both recognition of what they've already contributed and a commitment to the next chapter of growth we're building together."

Strengthening the TUSK Team

In support of growing client demand and continued execution at scale, TUSK expanded its team in 2025, including:

Alyssa Waldron , who joined as Project Manager , supporting the firm's marketing team; and

, who joined as , supporting the firm's marketing team; and Zac Zielinski, who joined as an Associate on the Analytics team.

Industry Recognition and Team Culture

TUSK was recognized once again among leading healthcare M&A professionals, including inclusion in Axial's 2025 Top 50 Lower Middle Market Healthcare Investors & M&A Advisors.

The firm was also named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Places to Work, reflecting TUSK's continued focus on culture, talent development, and a team environment built for high performance.

"Our culture is built on trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to client success," said Ryan Mingus, Managing Director and Partner. "When Inc. asked our team to describe TUSK, the most common word was 'collaborative'. That speaks volumes about the environment we've worked hard to create—and how we show up for each other and for our clients."

"Our results are only possible because of the people behind them," shared Kevin Cumbus. "This team shows up with intensity, precision, and a real sense of responsibility to the medical practice owners we represent. Being recognized in 2025 is meaningful, but what matters most is that our clients feel the difference in how we prepare, how we communicate, and how we execute."

A Continued Commitment To Education

Throughout the year, TUSK continued to invest in education and thought leadership for healthcare practice owners evaluating a transition. In 2025, the firm hosted its annual TUSK M&A Workshop at the Dykema DSO Conference, welcoming 1982 NCAA National Champion Coach Matt Doherty to join the program.

TUSK also hosted a Healthcare Practice Owner MBA workshop in Charlotte, North Carolina, where practice owners across the dental, dermatology, behavioral health, plastic surgery, and medical spa specialties dedicated time to learning the financial, emotional, and logistical considerations that shape a well-executed sale process.

Fostering Company Culture and Giving Back

TUSK reinforced its commitment to culture and community impact in 2025:

TUSK continued its annual tradition of serving the local community with its holiday party for the students at Mint Hill Middle School.

The firm expanded its TUSK Gives Back program, where employees donate to a charity of their choice on their work anniversary, and extended the opportunity to past clients and industry colleagues. In 2025, 35 unique organizations received donations.

TUSK held its annual team trip at The Greenbrier Resort, providing time to reflect on the year, celebrate milestones, and align on the standards required to serve clients at the highest level.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As 2025 progressed, TUSK observed increased buyer engagement as groups prepared for recapitalizations and worked to rebuild and expand acquisition pipelines. Buyer teams have indicated they expect to be more aggressive in 2026, with many relying more heavily on specialized advisors to bring premium, well-positioned assets to market.

"Momentum is building heading into 2026," said Kevin Cumbus. "We're hearing it directly from buyers: they want to be aggressive, but they're raising the bar on what qualifies as a premium asset. That environment favors practice owners who prepare early and run a disciplined, competitive process. Our focus is simple: keep delivering exceptional outcomes and keep earning the trust owners place in us when they decide to take their practice to market."

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1.3B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 125+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit http://www.TuskPracticeSales.com.

