TUSK Practice Sales Advises Endodontic Specialists in its sale to Endodontic Practice Partners, a portfolio company of RC Capital

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") the premier healthcare-focused M&A Advisor, advised Endodontic Specialists in its partnership with Endodontic Practice Partners (EPP), a portfolio company of RC Capital. The transaction was led by Kevin Sauer, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Practice Sales. Alex Cherniavsky, Taylor Adams, and Sam Lupton spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Since 1976, Endodontic Specialists has served the Lansing, Michigan community. Endodontic Specialists is the premier endodontic service provider in the community, providing dental care in two distinct locations.

Dr. Sam Epley, CEO and Partner of Endodontic Specialists shared, "TUSK dedicated themselves to understanding our business and providing areas of opportunity to maximize valuation when it came time to go to market. Our organization is thrilled with the results the TUSK team accomplished for our business. Their financial diligence and thorough negotiation have allowed us to reach our professional and personal goals. We are looking forward to beginning the partnership with Endodontic Practice Partners."

Alex Nolte, Associate Vice President of Partnerships at EPP, commented, "We are elated to welcome the Endodontic Specialist team to EPP. Endodontic Specialists has established itself as one of the forefront groups of premier endodontic care. We look forward to providing support to Endodontic Specialists to help them achieve their vision for growth."

About Endodontic Specialists

Endodontic Specialists has served the greater Lansing, Michigan community for over 30 years. Our dedicated team is committed to providing advanced, specialized endodontic therapy in a friendly and professional atmosphere. For more information, visit: https://www.lansingrootcanal.com .

About Endodontic Practice Partners

EPP provides business support services exclusively to endodontic practices. Our founders have a combined 60 years of clinical and operational experience in dentistry and health care and are dedicated to creating a nationwide partnership of endodontic practices concentrated on patient care, clinical quality, and growth. EPP supports 98 endodontists across 9 states and its density within its core markets allows it to provide superior support to its partners. For more information, please visit www.endodonticpracticepartners.com.

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit www.TuskPracticeSales.com .

