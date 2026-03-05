TUSK Practice Sales Advises Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center in Sale to Aesthetic Partners

Leading plastic surgery M&A advisor TUSK Practice Sales completes successful sale of multi-location New Jersey aesthetic and cosmetic surgery practice to Aesthetic Partners.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK"), the premier healthcare M&A advisor, successfully advised Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center in its partnership with Aesthetic Partners. The transaction was led by Joshua Fox, Director of M&A, with Alex Cherniavsky, Sam Lupton, and Zac Zielinski spearheading due diligence and analytics efforts.

Dr. Anthony Lombardi, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center, has built one of New Jersey's most recognized plastic surgery and medical spa practices, serving patients throughout Monmouth County. With four convenient locations, an experienced team, and more than 20 years of specialized expertise in both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center represents a differentiated, high-performing plastic surgery practice that commands strong interest from aesthetic platform buyers in today's M&A market. TUSK was honored to have represented Dr. Lombardi and his team in the sale of the multi-location plastic surgery group.

The practice offers a comprehensive suite of services, including cosmetic surgery, reconstructive surgery, injectables, laser treatments, and advanced non-surgical aesthetic services, making it a premier combined plastic surgery and medical spa practice.

"From the very beginning, TUSK brought unmatched professionalism, plastic surgery market knowledge, and preparation that set them apart. TUSK helped me understand the landscape, positioned the business thoughtfully, and ran a disciplined, high-integrity process that kept my priorities at the center while achieving key financial objectives. I'm proud of the outcome and excited for what's ahead in partnership with Aesthetic Partners."

— Dr. Anthony Lombardi, Founder, Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center

"Dr. Lombardi has built a differentiated practice in a competitive market—strong surgical volume, a loyal patient base, and a team that's stayed with him for years. We see a long runway here, both in expanding the service offering and deepening the practice's presence across New Jersey."

— Jordan Barrett, Head of Corporate Development, Aesthetic Partners

About Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center

Located in Eatontown, New Jersey, Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center is recognized as one of New Jersey's leading plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practices, offering an extensive range of surgical procedures alongside advanced non-surgical aesthetic services, including injectables and laser treatments. For more information, visit LombardiPlasticSurgery.com.

About Aesthetic Partners

Aesthetic Partners is a leading platform partnering with medical aesthetics and plastic surgery practices across the United States. The platform provides operational resources and expertise to support growth while maintaining clinical leadership, offering infrastructure designed to enable practice expansion and long-term sustainability. For more information, visit aestheticpartners.com.

About TUSK Practice Sales | Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa M&A Advisors

TUSK Practice Sales is a premier healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm specializing in plastic surgery, medical spa, aesthetic medicine, dermatology, dental, and multi-specialty practice sales. TUSK has completed over $1.3 billion of transactions across all healthcare specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the aesthetic medicine marketplace and access to hundreds of qualified buyers nationwide, TUSK helps practice owners confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value.

Whether you are considering selling a plastic surgery practice, selling a medical spa, or exploring a partnership with an aesthetic platform, TUSK's team of experienced advisors is ready to guide you. For more information, visit TuskPracticeSales.com.

