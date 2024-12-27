TUSK Practice Sales Celebrates a Transformative 2024 with Expansion, Recognition, and Charitable Impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales celebrates a transformative 2024 marked by growth, industry recognition, and a commitment to clients and the community. In 2024, TUSK expanded its services into three new industries, welcomed key team members, and strengthened its charitable initiatives, setting the stage for continued success in 2025.

Expanding Reach and Setting New Standards

In 2024, TUSK extended its expertise to serve additional healthcare specialties, including plastic surgery, dermatology, and medical aesthetics/med spa markets. This strategic expansion was accompanied by the launch of a new brand identity and a redesigned website, showcasing TUSK's growing expertise and client-centric approach.

The firm's excellence was recognized when it was named to Axial's Top 50 Lower Middle Market Healthcare M&A Advisors, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the industry.

"Our team's ability to adapt, grow, and deliver exceptional results speaks to our clients' trust in us," said Kevin Cumbus, President of TUSK Practice Sales. "We are incredibly proud of the milestones we achieved in 2024 and grateful for the partnerships that made it all possible."

Throughout the year, TUSK strengthened its role as an industry thought leader by contributing valuable insights and fostering collaboration within the healthcare community. Across various platforms, TUSK shared over 21 articles, hosted 13 webinars, and participated in several podcasts, providing practical guidance on topics such as understanding practice valuations, preparing for a sale, and navigating buyer negotiations. Notably, the firm's M&A Workshop at the Dykema DSO Conference in Denver, Colorado, was a resounding success, equipping practice owners with actionable strategies and in-depth knowledge to confidently navigate the sale process and maximize value.

Strengthening the TUSK Team

TUSK welcomed several talented professionals in 2024, including Tyler Gross as Analyst and Elizabeth Macready as Director, enhancing the firm's capacity to serve its growing client base. Promotions also reflected TUSK's commitment to internal development:

Sam Lupton was promoted to Associate.

was promoted to Associate. Mariana Alvarez Gonzalez advanced to Marketing Manager.

advanced to Marketing Manager. Yazen Abusad will assume the role of Director in January 2025 .

"At TUSK, we believe in investing in our people. The growth of our team reflects our dedication to delivering unparalleled service to our clients while fostering a culture of excellence and achievement," said Ryan Mingus, Managing Director of TUSK Practice Sales.

Delivering Results for Clients in a Challenging M&A Environment

Despite broader economic headwinds, TUSK delivered monumental results for its clients in 2024. Leveraging a robust network of buyers, the firm negotiated competitive deal terms and completed transactions with over 16 unique buyers across 24 states, empowering clients to achieve their personal and practice goals.

Fostering Company Culture and Giving Back

Beyond client success, TUSK reinforced its commitment to culture and community impact in 2024:

In response to Hurricane Helene's devastating impact on Western Carolina, TUSK raised $20,565 in just 72 hours to support recovery efforts.

in just 72 hours to support recovery efforts. To honor Veterans Day, TUSK contributed $5,000 to Operation Rock The Troops , supporting its Songwriting Healing Program for veterans combating PTSD.

to , supporting its Songwriting Healing Program for veterans combating PTSD. Each team member participated in charitable giving, culminating in donations to 16 charities this year.

this year. During the holiday season, TUSK extended its charitable efforts by inviting colleagues and past clients to support 29 meaningful causes, amplifying their collective impact.

"We are more than just a firm; we are a team committed to making an impact," added Kevin Cumbus. "Whether it's supporting our clients, our community, or our colleagues, we strive to lead with purpose and compassion."

Looking Ahead to 2025

As TUSK Practice Sales enters the new year, the firm remains dedicated to delivering exceptional results, expanding its reach, and championing both clients and meaningful causes.

"2024 was a year of transformation and impact for TUSK Practice Sales, defined by our team's commitment to excellence, the trust of our clients, and our shared dedication to giving back. As we look to 2025, we are inspired to continue delivering exceptional results, expanding into new markets, and making a meaningful difference for practice owners and the communities we serve. The future is bright, and we are ready to embrace it with purpose and passion," shared Kevin Cumbus.

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit www.TuskPracticeSales.com

SOURCE TUSK Practice Sales