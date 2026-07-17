Tusker Ranked on 2026 MSP 501 List of Top Managed Service Providers

Second Consecutive Ranking Comes as Firm Expands National Footprint

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tusker, a mid-market IT solutions provider formerly known as ACP CreativIT, has been named to the 2026 Channel Futures MSP 501. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned a spot on the list, following its inclusion in 2025 under the ACP CreativIT name.

Unlike traditional managed services providers that focus primarily on monitoring and maintenance, Tusker combines day-to-day IT operations, embedded cybersecurity and long-term technology strategy into a connected service model that delivers faster responses, stronger protection and more strategic technology planning. Clients can engage Tusker as a fully outsourced IT partner or as an extension of their internal team, giving them the flexibility to augment existing capabilities or offload IT management entirely.

The company also offers a full stack of other services to help organizations solve complex technology challenges across their environment, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, AI and technology roadmapping.

"Organizations everywhere are facing more complexity, more cyber risk and greater pressure to keep their businesses running without interruption," said Matt Zafirovski, CEO of Tusker. "We've built Tusker to help them meet those challenges through an integrated approach that combines strategy, implementation and ongoing support to keep technology secure, resilient and aligned with business goals."

Tusker has major hubs in Chicago, Boston, Green Bay, Duluth and Eau Claire with a team of more than 400 engineers and specialists. It serves clients across education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and government/public sectors – working with many of them for a decade or more – to customize, implement and support integrated technology solutions that help them modernize operations, improve resilience, and make better use of their data.

The MSP 501 is the technology channel's largest and most comprehensive annual ranking of managed service providers globally. Companies are evaluated on recurring revenue, profitability, operational efficiency and overall business health, making the list a benchmark for sustainable performance across the industry. The complete 2026 MSP 501 list is posted at https://themspsummit.com/msp-501-list/

About Tusker

Tusker is a mid-market IT solutions provider that blends a broad portfolio of advisory, professional, managed and lifecycle technology solutions with a focus on building long-term client partnerships through a combination of IT expertise and highly personalized service. The firm operates from multiple regional hubs, serving clients ranging from local organizations to national brands. For more information, visit https://www.tuskerco.com

SOURCE ACP/Tusker