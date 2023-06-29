Tutor.com Launches High-Dosage Tutoring

Research-Based Solution Implemented to Help Students Make Significant, Accelerated Learning Gains in Key Subjects

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com, one of the world's largest and most innovative online tutoring organizations, in partnership with its affiliate company, education services giant The Princeton Review, has announced the launch of High-Dosage Tutoring, a rigorously researched solution for accelerating student learning.

Based on data-informed design principles identified by researchers at Brown University's Annenberg Institute and the University of Virginia, the company's high-dosage tutoring program features as its hallmarks:

  • 3+ times/week frequency: Tutoring has been shown to be maximally effective when delivered intensively, in high doses.
  • Small-group instruction: Groups of two to four students allow for instruction that is personalized, scalable, and cost-effective.
  • Assessment-based learning: Ongoing assessments enable tutors to tailor instruction.
  • Curriculum-driven materials: High-quality curricula—from The Princeton Review® or K–12 partners—reinforce in-school learning.
  • Consistent, relational learning: The tutor–student relationship enhances accelerated learning and promotes individualized instruction.

"Tutor.com and The Princeton Review have a combined 65-year track record of helping students achieve academic success," said Joshua H.J. Park, Chief Executive Officer. "We've brought together the core strengths of both companies to design high-dosage tutoring programs that leverage our comprehensive curricula, proven student engagement strategies, and the effective tutoring methodology that has helped learners succeed for nearly 25 million sessions."

Delivered online in the companies' updated proprietary virtual classroom within the award-winning LEO™ platform, High-Dosage Tutoring promises to help students make large learning gains and "catch up" from pandemic-related academic interruptions. The offering also supports teachers, who can refer students for tutoring, review students' Personalized Learning Plans, and track ongoing progress in the dedicated Teacher Dashboard.

This fall, partner K–12 schools and districts are launching High-Dosage Tutoring in algebra, a gateway subject in which, according to NAEP assessment data, student scores have declined at the greatest rate in decades. The acute need for accelerated learning in algebra is borne out in Algebra Trends, a Tutor.com white paper that details developments the company has experienced in the last several years.

Part of a multi-tiered system of supports, High-Dosage Tutoring complements other interventions that K–12 schools and districts adopt to provide effective, equitable, scalable support for students. Additional offerings available via the LEO platform include 24/7, on-demand tutoring in 200+ subjects, drop-off writing review services, and The Princeton Review test prep.

"We are thrilled to launch High-Dosage Tutoring to open up access to academic pathways for all students," said Park. "We admire how resilient learners have been, and we are honored to partner with schools and districts to help accelerate their learning."

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 24 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review, an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on Twitter @tutordotcom, Facebook @TutorDotCom, and LinkedIn @Tutor.com.

www.tutor.com

SOURCE Tutor.com

