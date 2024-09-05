Tutor.com Named Winner in "Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024" Awards

STEM Educators Select High-Dosage Tutoring as a Top Learning Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com, one of the world's largest and most innovative online tutoring organizations, has once again been recognized for its exceptional student and institutional support—this time, with a win from Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024 Awards, the only awards program judged by STEM educators. Operated in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), MCH Strategic Data, and the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), the program spotlights innovative products, technologies, and services that are changing the world of STEM education.

Together with its affiliate company The Princeton Review®, Tutor.com was recognized for High-Dosage Tutoring, an evidence-based intensive learning solution to help students make significant, accelerated learning gains in key subjects, including math for grades 3 through 8 as well as algebra. The organization won in the category Bridging the Gap – Math Intervention Resources.

Winners were selected after a two-part judging process. First, a panel of expert educator judges evaluated all entries and selected finalists. Once judges had selected the finalists, more than 267,000 STEM educators were given the opportunity to evaluate the finalists via survey, and awardees were named.

"We are especially honored to have been chosen as a Best of STEM pick by educators themselves," said Bob Batten, Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to serving learners, we support teachers by providing intensive, differentiated instruction during the school day. We couldn't be more thrilled that our High-Dosage Tutoring is helping students as well as the dedicated teachers who instruct, encourage, and empower them each day."

Purpose-built to help K–12 schools and districts close achievement gaps and accelerate student learning, High-Dosage Tutoring features best-in-class, standards-aligned curricula, ongoing assessments, high-frequency instruction, and relational learning. Rigorously vetted High-Dosage tutors use a gradual-release model, along with Socratic questioning and scaffolding—techniques honed over the course of more than 27 million sessions—to empower students to gain independence and confidence.

Developed to help K–12 schools and districts deliver Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) at scale, High-Dosage Tutoring is a Tier 2 intervention: a learning accelerator for small groups of students. Tutor.com additionally offers On-Demand Tutoring, a Tier 1 opt-in intervention that provides moment-of-need support to all students in a learning community. Among the 250+ available On-Demand tutoring subjects are more than 50 in STEM areas, with even more in related topics, many available from bilingual instructors. As the company's Algebra Trend Report details, demand for math support, which has long accounted for the majority of tutoring sessions in K–12, has soared since the pandemic. Together, High-Dosage Tutoring and On-Demand Tutoring lift up not only individual students, but also entire school communities.

Delivered via the organization's award-winning LEO® platform, these interventions promote achievement by removing barriers of access for students and equipping teachers with critical real-time data. A Best of Stem educator judge highlighted the platform's Predictive Insights feature, "which offers robust data analytics as to student progress, early intervention alerts, and specifics as to the topic studied, usage, and more information. With access to this data, educators are able to provide additional support to students." The same educator judge praised a few specific platform tools: "The Teacher Dashboard is very valuable, as it provides needed insight for educators to track student progress, but also to use the Teacher-Referred functionality to identify students in need of assistance and refer these students with their needs already identified."

This honor is among several recent awards that the company has received for its High-Dosage and On-Demand Tutoring offerings. It was named a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence Best of 2023 for both learning solutions. High-Dosage Tutoring was additionally named Excellence in Equity New Product of the Year, EdTech Chronicle Best in Education "Bestie," THE Journal New Product of the Year, and the Learning Counsel's App of the Week, among other accolades. The company won an EdTech Breakthrough Award for Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year in 2024, and has been recognized by SIIA with CODiE Awards for the last four consecutive years, most recently for Best Student Experience.

"It is our great privilege to support K–12 students and educators," said Batten. "We are grateful to the Educators Pick Best of STEM Awards program for the recognition and honored to do this work in partnership with schools and districts."

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 27 million online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 4,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review, an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on X (formerly Twitter) @tutordotcom, Facebook @TutorDotCom, and LinkedIn @Tutor.com.

