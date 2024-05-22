Tutor.com Recognized by SIIA for Best Student Experience

Prestigious industry recognition with CODiE Award in Leadership category

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com , one of the world's largest and most innovative online tutoring companies, was recognized for providing the Best Student Experience of 2024 as part of the annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE™ Awards . The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"We are honored to be recognized by SIIA for providing an exceptional student experience," said Bob Batten , the company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to our team members for their relentless dedication to student success, to our partners for collaborating with us to provide personalized instruction at scale, and—most importantly—to students for being courageous and tenacious in seeking academic support."

Tutor.com, which offers 24/7 on-demand tutoring in more than 250 subjects, was celebrated for providing a best-in-class student experience to the thousands of learners it serves each day. In two recen t effectiveness studies conducted by LearnPlatform by Instructure, the company's on-demand tutoring was shown to meet Level II evidence requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for positive impacts on student outcomes.

This is the company's second win for Best Student Experience; the first was in 2022 . This year, Tutor.com was also a finalist in the categories Most Innovative EdTech Company, Best Customer Experience, and Best Education Platform. It was awarded the latter two in 2023 and 2021 , respectively. Tutor.com has additionally been recognized with numerous other awards for its best-in-class products and services.

"The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors," said Chris Mohr, President of SIIA. "We are thrilled to honor this year's recipients—the elite in their field—who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today, ranging from accessibility and fairness to customized and adaptive learning experiences. Heartfelt congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award victors!"

SIIA, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie .

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 26 million online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 4,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review , an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on X (formerly Twitter) @tutordotcom , Facebook @TutorDotCom , and LinkedIn @Tutor.com .

