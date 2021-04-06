TÜV Rheinland Initiates Premium Gaming Performance Alliance to Lead the Sound Development of the E-sports Industry

SHANGHAI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, 2021, the launching ceremony was held online for the Premium Gaming Performance Alliance, organized by TÜV Rheinland Group ("TÜV Rheinland") and co-organized by the National Institute of Metrology of China (NIM) and Basemark, a global performance benchmarking software service provider. The Premium Gaming Performance Alliance initiated by TÜV Rheinland will bring together game makers, hardware manufacturers, equipment producers, and standardization organizations to design and develop standards for e-sports products on the basis of the technical characteristics of display products and hardware performance requirements for games, and develop a third-party certification system and alliance label on this basis. The aim is to establish a unified performance evaluation standard system to lead the sound development of the industry, and help consumers make purchase decisions more easily while increasing the added value of products.

The global e-sports market has huge potential, especially the Chinese market, where young consumers have strong purchasing power and demand for gaming products. According to data from iResearch, the size of China's e-sports market exceeded RMB 100 billion in 2019. As policy, the capital market, and brands provide increased support and pay more attention to the e-sports industry, the commercialization of e-sports will further promote the comprehensive growth of this market, which is expected to surpass RMB 160 billion in 2021.

Jay Yang, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Electrical, said, "end users mainly consider three factors, namely performance, user experience, and cost-effectiveness, when they choose gaming equipment. By virtue of the premium gaming performance standards and certifications, gaming performance evaluation will become transparent, which will help consumers choose gaming devices that provide better performance and user experiences."

Sami Niska, COO of Basemark, pointed out that the advanced graphics rendering techniques in the latest games demand a lot from hardware. Especially, increasingly popular real-time ray tracing requires powerful GPUs. These devices also need high-performance displays to ensure high-quality consumer experiences. TÜV Rheinland's Premium Gaming Performance testing is certain to be highly regarded among the many consumers seeking optimal gaming experiences. Basemark's GPUScore benchmark will feature all of the latest graphics features, including ray tracing for Vulkan and DX12.

Dr. Chen Chi, Director of the Institute of Optics and Display at the NIM, explained the importance of unified testing standards, testing equipment, and measurement for the sound development of the display industry, and said that the NIM will work with gaming industry companies to promote the standardization of gaming performance index testing equipment and methods.

During the conference, Stanley Liu, Director of the TÜV Rheinland Ergonomics Technical Competence Center, explained that the premium gaming performance standards were designed based on the current development of display technologies, putting forward an omni-dimensional evaluation system covering dynamic display characteristics, colors, signal input latency and synchronization, dynamic display range, network connection performance, and gaming product design. The testing method fully considers the comprehensive body sensing of games, and strikes a balance between mainstream technological characteristics and comprehensive gaming performance in its limit setting, which can help product manufacturers optimize the comprehensive performance of their products and enhance their brand influence. It can also help consumers purchasing high-quality gaming products through a simple and transparent evaluation system and a trustworthy third-party certification and classification label.

In 2021 the Premium Gaming Performance Alliance will successively release standards for notebook screens, monitors, TVs, computers, as well as virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality related products. At the same time, it will work with the upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain to clarify gaming performance requirements, starting from the screen end, to promote performance improvement in gaming products.

