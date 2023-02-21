TÜV Rheinland North America invests in brand new state-of-the-art Technology and Innovation Service Center in the northeast United States

BOXBOROUGH, Mass, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland launches construction of a brand new multi-million dollar, advanced technology product testing and certification facility in the greater Boston region. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to open at the end of 2023, becoming a first of its kind in the Northeast US. This product safety and quality platform will also serve as a technology and innovation center, supporting domestic and global customers with their product and technology needs. Products supported services include categories such as charging stations, energy storage systems, home appliances, connected products, high technology components and systems, medical devices, and robotics.

The full service hub and technology/ innovation center, affords customers with end-to-end solutions at various stages of the product lifecycle, while providing space for collaboration, troubleshooting, training, meetings and customer space. Clients and partners have complex strategies and needs, and will be able to take full advantage of time savings, assist in decreasing their time to market, onsite collaboration with engineering and compliance advisors, and access to regulatory expertise. The new site is only 12 miles from the existing location. The dramatically larger footprint will include a comprehensive electrical safety, wireless, EMC and Environmental testing infrastructure, productive office space for client interactions, and an exciting new office environment for regional staff across business lines and support functions.

TÜV Rheinland has made major commitments in continued growth and development of its core business to ensure market needs are met, while creating new career opportunities to the local area. Massachusetts has long been characterized as a land of creation and a birthplace of new technologies.

"It seems very fitting that as we were concluding our 150th anniversary celebrations during 2022, we made such a noteworthy level of investment and commitment to the future success of our clients, partners, and colleagues. This significant next step showcases our commitment to our customers and TÜV Rheinland's shared passion for product safety, quality, and sustainability. The new facility here in Massachusetts will provide a unique customer experience while providing a rewarding environment for current and future team members across an array of professional disciplines, exposure to a wide number of industries, and personal growth opportunities in an exciting service sector", stated Kimmo Fuller, Business Executive Vice President Products.

"We are proud to be in a position where our investment allowed us to create 'The TÜV Rheinland Technology and Innovation Center' located in North America. This will not only help us offer expanded and comprehensive solutions, to recruit and hire talented employees but to strengthen our TÜV Rheinland brand in the U.S. and continue to be a key player in the TIC sector", shared Jonathan Kotrba, Vice President of Products Americas, TÜV Rheinland North America.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

