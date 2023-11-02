TÜV SÜD Goes Live with Ivalua's Source-to-Pay Solution to Drive Automation and Increase Efficiency

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that TÜV SÜD, an internationally operating technical inspection and certification company, has gone live with Ivalua's Source-to-Pay Solution (S2P) solution to streamline its procurement operations.

Founded in 1866 in Germany, TÜV SÜD has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 26,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe, reliable and sustainable.

TÜV SÜD was looking for a single solution to consolidate and streamline its end-to-end procurement processes while facilitating collaboration across business units. Ivalua's unified, S2P platform will make it possible to replace isolated, legacy systems with a single, comprehensive solution, digitalizing all procurement operations globally.

"The agility provided by Ivalua will enable us to adopt a flexible, yet truly holistic transparent end-to-end approach to procurement, that increases business resilience and enhances our ability to adapt to rapidly changing market circumstances", said Dietmar Hauser, CPO at TÜV SÜD. "Fully integrated digitalized key functions across all S2P-Process steps allow us to streamline our operations, improve business efficiencies, generate greater savings and help us to work more closely with our partners for the best solution".

"We are delighted to empower TÜV SÜD with greater automation and the ability to seamlessly collaborate with suppliers and across business units," said Franck Lheureux, Ivalua's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). "We look forward to supporting the procurement transformation and laying the foundation stone for a long-lasting partnership".

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

Global Media Contact Corporate Communications

[email protected]



US & Canada Christian Morley/Mike Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua