Tuya Smart Hosts Successful 'Tuya Developer Day' During CES 2025, Leading Industry Change with Innovative AI Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, successfully hosted its highly anticipated Tuya Developer Day event during CES 2025.

This year's CES theme "DIVE IN" brought innovators, decision-makers, visionaries, and potential partners from across the global tech companies and ecosystem to explore cutting-edge advancements shaping modern lifestyles. Building on this vision, Tuya embraced the theme "AI DIVE IN" for its showcase, spotlighting the transformative fusion of AI with smart products and innovative solutions to drive industry growth and evolution.

To further this mission, Tuya Developer Day welcomed distinguished representatives from leading global organizations, institutions, and enterprises to engage in in-depth discussions about AI trends and application prospects. The event provided developers with insights to unlock new business opportunities in the AI era.

At the beginning of the event, Alex Yang, Co- Founder, COO and CFO of Tuya Smart, delivered the opening keynote titled "AI DIVE IN."

"We are currently witnessing an era of rapid advancement in AI. To help global developers leverage the power of AI, we've deeply integrated AI capabilities with the Tuya Cloud Developer Platform, strengthening three key areas: AI hardware development, AI Agent development, and AI infrastructure construction. These enhancements significantly simplify both workflows and development processes for developers," Yang said. "Regarding AI Agent development, we've successfully integrated with leading models of OpenAI, Gemini, Claude, and Amazon Nova. By leveraging our AI Agent development platform and Tuya-enabled T3/T5 SoC modules, developers need only a single SDK to connect with any large language model, enabling seamless integration of audio, video, and other data types to create their ideal AI hardware products. Additionally, Tuya is committed to helping developers build practical and innovative AI solutions. In the energy sector, we've introduced features like AI energy analysis, AI energy-saving assistants, and AI energy optimization, which help users significantly reduce energy consumption. Furthermore, Tuya has partnered with industry leaders such as Apple and Amazon Web Services to achieve deeper ecosystem integration. Looking ahead, we aspire to collaborate with even more partners to launch innovative AI products and solutions that will lead the next wave of technological innovation."

Amazon Web Services keynote: The Era of Generative AI Value Creation

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development.

Olivier Bernard, Worldwide Smart Home GTM Lead of AWS highlighted the transformative potential of generative AI during his keynote. "Generative AI is rapidly becoming a transformative force in productivity, yet businesses often encounter challenges in building applications, such as data processing, model training, and resource allocation. Tuya Smart uses AWS's leading generative AI technologies to deliver high-efficiency solutions, building an intelligent developer platform that significantly boosts productivity. With newly launched services of Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Q during 2024 AWS re:Invent, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with Tuya to further lower technical barriers for developers and unlock greater business value across industries," said Bernard.

Amazon Alexa: Building the Ambient Home Together with Alexa

Customers have connected more than 400 million smart home devices to Alexa, and use Alexa hundreds of millions of times each week to control their devices. More than one million registered developers, brands, and device makers are creating conversational, natural, and proactive experiences with Alexa. Amazon offers a collection of tools, APIs, reference solutions, and documentation to make it easier for developers to build Alexa experiences for their customers.

"Our goal is to develop a diverse range of best-in-class products and services in collaboration with brands for users globally. By participating in our Works with Alexa certification program, they can deliver smarter, more reliable, and responsive products to users, enhancing the smart home living experience. A key focus for us is simplifying the device setup process. With Frustration-Free Setup, getting started with Alexa is as simple as opening the box. We will continue collaborating with Tuya to bring more seamless and intuitive smart home experiences to end-users," said David Wurster, Senior Manager of Alexa Smart Home Business Development.

Connectivity Standards Alliance: A Connected Future with Matter

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is the foundation and future of the IoT. Their wide-ranging global membership is on a mission: to ignite creativity and collaboration in the Internet of Things by developing, evolving, and promoting universal open standards that enable all objects to securely connect and interact. The Connectivity Standards Alliance believes all objects can work together to enhance the way people live, work, and play.

"Matter is a unifying, IP-based connectivity protocol, empowering developers to build reliable and secure IoT ecosystems while enhancing user experiences," said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance. "As a Board Member, Tuya, along with hundreds of other Members are dedicated to collaboratively advancing and evolving Matter in different use cases across the IoT. With the release of Matter 1.4 in November 2024, developers can now create more sophisticated smart devices by leveraging Tuya's Cloud Developer Platform."

Texas Instruments: Wireless Connectivity

Texas Instruments (TI) designs, manufactures, tests, and sells analog and embedded semiconductors that are the essential building blocks of electronic systems. With more than 80,000 products, it has the most comprehensive portfolio of general-purpose analog products, as well as a full breadth of analog and embedded products that help customers create differentiated applications.

Marian Kost, Vice President and General Manager of Connectivity at TI, highlighted the critical role of connectivity in enabling seamless operations across sectors like construction, retail, and healthcare. "Applications that are easy to operate and manage are essential for these industries, and stable connectivity technology is the backbone of such innovations," Kost stated. "To simplify the development of connected applications, TI has partnered with Tuya Smart to integrate its SimpleLink™ wireless MCU (CC2340) technology into the Tuya Cloud Developer Platform. This collaboration combines TI's high-performance, low-power connectivity solutions with Tuya's versatile development tools."

"By leveraging the power of the Tuya Cloud Developer Platform alongside TI's advanced connectivity technology, businesses can rapidly create stable, reliable, and easy-to-manage applications. This partnership accelerates the intelligent transformation of industries, fostering innovation and driving development across the board," Kost added.

Silicon Labs: AI/ML for Tiny Edge Devices

Silicon Labs is a trailblazer in wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, and unmatched ecosystem support make Silicon Labs the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, and home and life applications. Silicon Labs lead the industry in high-performance, low-power, and security with support for the broadest set of multi-protocol solutions.

Fritz Werder, Senior Director at Silicon Labs, emphasized the transformative role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in shaping the future of the smart device industry. "AI and machine learning are increasingly crucial in driving innovation within the IoT industry. Silicon Labs' AI/ML solutions focus on developing more efficient and advanced SoCs to enhance the performance of smart edge devices and support diverse application scenarios. In the future, Silicon Labs will continue collaborating with Tuya to empower device manufacturers, unlock new opportunities, and create a more intelligent and safer interconnected world." said Fritz.

Positivo Tecnologia: A Unique Smart Home Experience in Brazil with an Exclusive App

Positivo Tecnologia, a leading Brazilian tech company, develops and markets a wide range of solutions, including computers, smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, electronic security systems, payment terminals, servers, and IT infrastructure. Known for its expertise in educational technologies and innovative projects, the company delivers products like self-service kiosks, and demographic data collection devices.

Serving consumers, businesses, schools, and public institutions, Positivo also provides IT equipment leasing, technical support, and managed services. Its diverse portfolio combines innovation and reliability, driving technological progress across Brazil.

"The rapid advancement of technology is not only reshaping the way we work but also profoundly enhancing our daily lives. Smart home solutions, as a key application of IoT, are revolutionizing living experiences. This progress relies heavily on engineering innovation and evolving business models," said Rafael Sczcepanik, Business Director of Positivo. "Tuya's cutting-edge technological expertise and strong global presence in the smart home sector make them an ideal partner for us. We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate and envision a smarter, more efficient, and sustainable future together."

FiberX: Smart home success cases through internet providers in Brazil

Founded in 2008, FiberX distributes fiber optic network equipment in western Santa Catarina. Through hard work and dedication, FiberX has grown to become one of the largest companies in the sector, serving over 6,000 customers and delivering more than 7 million products nationwide. The company realized that its expertise could go beyond the ISP market and be applied to a variety of solutions involving technology and innovation. This led to the creation of new verticals and work teams, always guided by the same purpose: simplifying the complex.

"As a technology integrator, FiberX has made significant efforts to empower ISPs in attracting and retaining customers. In an environment where the adoption of AI is surpassing retail productivity, our smart home devices brand, Veld, is taking the lead in driving substantial change through advanced technologies and solutions that prioritize convenience, security, and innovation. By utilizing the Tuya Cloud Developer Platform and its extensive hardware ecosystem, we are committed to further enabling ISPs to enhance end-customers' daily lives and cater to their evolving needs," said Clayton Costa, Chief Product Officer of FiberX.

FOTILE: FOTILE Fully Embraces the Intelligence of Kitchen Space

FOTILE has always been committed to providing people with high-quality products and services, creating a healthy and environmentally-friendly lifestyle, and allowing more families to enjoy a happy and confident kitchen life. For the last 20 years, FOTILE has helped families around the world improve their kitchen environments and protect their health. FOTILE continues forging ahead for the happiness of hundreds of millions of families.

Guitao Yu, Director of the Intelligent Research Institute at FOTILE Group, commented, "In response to the evolving needs of modern living, FOTILE has leveraged AI algorithms and cutting-edge smart hardware to create the FOTILE Smart Kitchen System.This innovative system offers users a fully integrated, intelligent kitchen experience that combines safety, health, convenience, socialization and entertainment. To further elevate users' quality of life, FOTILE has partnered with Tuya to launch a versatile recipe platform. This platform not only offers recipe management capabilities but also supports a variety of cooking modes, providing a personalized cooking experience for every user. Moving forward, we will continue to deepen our collaboration, expand the ecosystem, and further enrich the kitchen experience for our users."

Pioneer Solutions: US/ Mexico Drayage and FTL

Founded in 2016 by a team of logistics professionals with a true passion for international trade, Pioneer Solution's mission has always been to be the preferred freight forwarder serving and facilitating the logistics needs of other entrepreneurs and helping them realize their business's full potential on a global scale.

The company's expertise in connecting Trans-Pacific trade has enabled them to grow together with their customers. Headquartered in Los Angeles but with a strong global vision, Pioneer Solutions is a leading integrated logistics company comprising four business segments: NVOCC, Warehousing & Distribution, Customs Clearance & Trade Advisory, and Trucking.

Jose Torres, Logistics Director at Pioneer Solutions, stated, "In today's logistics landscape, intelligence-driven solutions are crucial. Tuya, with its cutting-edge AI, cloud computing, and other technological capabilities, provides the tools we need to enhance the visibility and security of goods, optimize transportation and warehousing processes, proactively mitigate transportation risks, and significantly boost logistics efficiency. This partnership enables us to excel in the modern supply chain environment."

Construlita: Creating smart buildings to improve profit and productivity

Construlita is a leading brand in commercial lighting for a range of settings, including workplaces, retail stores, restaurants, and hotels. To meet customers' needs for lighting through knowledge, technology, and solutions that add value to lighting projects, it is constantly updating its solution portfolio with innovative technologies like IoT devices and smart platforms that are in line with global trends. This results in the creation of spaces full of captivating experiences that heighten end-users' sense through light.

Roberto Enriquez Gómez, Vice President of Sales at Construlita, remarked, "In commercial buildings across Mexico, the electricity demand for lighting, HVAC, and air conditioning is notably high. To help these buildings reduce operating costs and improve profit margins, we have integrated the Tuya ecosystem. This system consolidates energy data from multiple buildings into a single platform for efficient energy management. Beyond energy optimization, it enhances the quality of life and job satisfaction for occupants, fostering greater productivity and well-being. Together, we are advancing the sustainable development of the construction industry."

The successful "Tuya Developer Day" event at CES 2025 not only expanded Tuya's market reach but also provided a platform for global developers to showcase their talents, fostering in-depth communication and sparking innovative collaboration. Moving forward, Tuya will continue to partner with developers worldwide, driving the integration of AI, cloud computing, and other advanced technologies across various scenarios. This collaboration will accelerate the pace of intelligent transformation and help co-create a new era of smart technology.

