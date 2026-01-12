Tuya Smart Launches Aura, an AI Companion Robot Designed for Pets

Research shows that long periods of solitude can lead pets to experience anxiety, depression, and behavioral issues. While traditional smart devices can handle basic tasks such as feeding or monitoring, they fall short of addressing pets' deeper emotional needs. Pets need more than just to be fed—they need to be seen, understood, and accompanied. Driven by this insight, Tuya unveiled Aura.

A Warm, Intelligent "Pet Butler"

At the Tuya booth during CES 2026, Aura quickly attracts interests from visitors. Built around core modules—including an IPC voice module, interactive feeding and play modules, robotic mobility module, and a combined feeding and charging dock—Aura deeply integrates multiple GenAI capabilities and can flexibly take on different roles, ushering in a new era of AI-powered pet companionship.

An "Emotion Translator" for Pets

Through behavior analysis and sound recognition, Aura can accurately interpret a pet's emotional state: whether excited, anxious, lonely, or relaxed. Pet owners receive real-time emotional reports via their smartphones, allowing them to truly understand their pets' feelings and stay connected, even when away from home.

An Interactive "All-Around Playmate"

Aura features laser play, treat dispensing, simulated pet sounds, expressive animated eyes and facial expressions, and intelligent voice interaction. It is designed to be responsive and warm, transforming the pets' experience from engaging with a cold device to bonding with a caring companion.

A Dedicated "Family Photographer"

Powered by AI pet recognition and intelligent tracking, Aura automatically captures pets' memorable moments—from sudden bursts of energy to peaceful naps or playful interactions. It can also generate short videos automatically, helping owners preserve precious memories and strengthen emotional bonds.

A Mobile "Home Explorer"

With V-SLAM autonomous navigation, binocular vision, and AIVI object recognition algorithms, Aura moves freely throughout the home, proactively seeking out pets to interact with them. When battery levels run low, it autonomously returns to its charging dock, enabling uninterrupted companionship around the clock.

Connect You to the Local Pet Service

Beyond companionship, Aura connects to Tuya's extensive developer ecosystem and local lifestyle service network. It supports a wide range of services, including smart pet boarding, health and medical care, behavior training, grooming, personalized customization, and community engagement—creating a one-stop platform for pet-centric living.

From Pet Companionship to Home Services, Physical AI Comes to Daily Life

Aura redefines pet technology by introducing a new class of AI companions designed for seamless integration into daily life through environmental awareness and proactive service. Extending beyond pet care, Aura addresses the early and fragmented home service robotics market with capabilities spanning proactive assistance, emotional companionship, and ecosystem integration—laying a scalable foundation for future applications across elder care, home monitoring, and family connectivity.

Debuting at CES 2026, Aura highlights Tuya's leadership in AI and robotics innovation and its long-term vision for AI-driven living. Moving forward, Tuya will continue to advance AI integration across diverse hardware forms—unlocking new everyday experiences and shaping a future where technology is both intelligent and genuinely companionable.

SOURCE Tuya Smart